Yes But in any other country but this is Pakistan where State/Government dont have the political will to catch these theives. And we have people (even educated ones) who will defend these acts.



Last time PM wanted to reform BISP and change its name and remove inefficiencies/misuse but People were making excuses that more people get benefit from BISP then the no. of people misusing it so GOP shouldnt interfere in its working. Thats the kind of mentality anyone here has to face who wants reforms.





In several Areas the people have stopped working due to easy money from BISP. In Rural Areas Specially in South Punjab And Interior Sindh BISP Money is enough so people can easily survive on it.

BISP should be only for widowed women and Handicaps. Able bodied men shouldn't get anything

Click to expand...