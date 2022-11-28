What's new

Misunderstood translation

Status
Not open for further replies.
Steppe Wolff

Steppe Wolff

FULL MEMBER
Jul 1, 2021
224
0
588
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Cool_Soldier said:
Translate please.
Click to expand...
ASFAT General Manager: "I would like to share our enthusiasm and excitement for our Pakistani brothers to implement the Jinnah Class Frigate Project, which has been brought to the Functional Design Phase, and the MILDEN Project, which has made significant progress in the design phases."

Translated through Google.
 
Bilal Khan (Quwa)

Bilal Khan (Quwa)

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2016
6,625
92
27,139
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
No, I think the ASFAT GM was just mentioning the MILDEN as one of the projects they're making progress on. That said, it wouldn't surprise me if the PN requests joining the MILDEN in some capacity (as part of the original SSP program).
 
C

CivilianSupremacy

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 29, 2022
63
0
81
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Bilal Khan (Quwa) said:
No, I think the ASFAT GM was just mentioning the MILDEN as one of the projects they're making progress on. That said, it wouldn't surprise me if the PN requests joining the MILDEN in some capacity (as part of the original SSP program).
Click to expand...

Is PN capable enough to execute multiple large projects in parallel ? Do they have enough capacity / infrastructure. As I doubt it very much.

So in 2030s PN will already have a SSP program Hangoor (chinese tech) and Jinnah class frigates. Along with other minor programs like missiles / gun boats etc . If PN has to take multiple projects then don't they need additional infrastructure . for-example they have only one shipyard at the moment.
 
C

CivilianSupremacy

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 29, 2022
63
0
81
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
hussain0216 said:
Fundamentally Pakistan doesn't have the resources ie money to fund multiple projects on its own, and joint projects with friendly states is the way forward
Click to expand...
That's actually true. But question is can we even take multiple projects in collaboration as these are really mega projects in nature. Hangor, JCF, Milden are massive projects. PN would need to expand its current infrastructure to entertain that many projects at parallel. New shipyards are required first.
 
War Historian

War Historian

FULL MEMBER
Jan 12, 2019
261
0
330
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
CivilianSupremacy said:
That's actually true. But question is can we even take multiple projects in collaboration as these are really mega projects in nature. Hangor, JCF, Milden are massive projects. PN would need to expand its current infrastructure to entertain that many projects at parallel. New shipyards are required first.
Click to expand...
New ship building facility in gwadar is also on cards of PN, to divert the load of work to western port 658 kms away from Karachi.

CivilianSupremacy said:
That's actually true. But question is can we even take multiple projects in collaboration as these are really mega projects in nature. Hangor, JCF, Milden are massive projects. PN would need to expand its current infrastructure to entertain that many projects at parallel. New shipyards are required first.
Click to expand...
Jinnah navel base Ormara can also use to set up a new shipbuilding yard.
 
Thəorətic Muslim

Thəorətic Muslim

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 5, 2012
4,670
17
4,756
Country
United States
Location
United States
CivilianSupremacy said:
Is PN capable enough to execute multiple large projects in parallel ? Do they have enough capacity / infrastructure. As I doubt it very much.
Click to expand...

There's little to suggest that the PN wants to buy the Milden Sub. This tweet could be just the PN's interest in sharing, whatever, technical knowhow they received from producing the Agosta subs and current process of the Hangor.

Granted the Turks have already been making the Type-209 and currently making Type-214s.

So, this limits the PN to offering to produce sections of the Milden Sub and sharing learned technical capabilities of submarine operations in open sea. Remember how STM upgraded the Agosta?
 
Bilal Khan (Quwa)

Bilal Khan (Quwa)

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2016
6,625
92
27,139
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
CivilianSupremacy said:
Is PN capable enough to execute multiple large projects in parallel ? Do they have enough capacity / infrastructure. As I doubt it very much.

So in 2030s PN will already have a SSP program Hangoor (chinese tech) and Jinnah class frigates. Along with other minor programs like missiles / gun boats etc . If PN has to take multiple projects then don't they need additional infrastructure . for-example they have only one shipyard at the moment.
Click to expand...
The bulk of the Hangor SSP program will be finished by 2030 (when KSEW is done producing its 4 submarines). So, in the 2030s, the only other big program is the Jinnah-class frigate, which would be in the production phase. Basically, the design stage of the original SSP would happen in the early 2030s, the development in the mid-to-late 2030s, and production will start around 2037-2040. By then, KSEW will have been done with the Jinnah-class frigate.
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
2,495
-3
2,117
Country
Pakistan
Location
Malaysia
Thəorətic Muslim said:
There's little to suggest that the PN wants to buy the Milden Sub. This tweet could be just the PN's interest in sharing, whatever, technical knowhow they received from producing the Agosta subs and current process of the Hangor.

Granted the Turks have already been making the Type-209 and currently making Type-214s.

So, this limits the PN to offering to produce sections of the Milden Sub and sharing learned technical capabilities of submarine operations in open sea. Remember how STM upgraded the Agosta?
Click to expand...

PN wants the Milden sub because it is the top of the top in the sub industry. I do believe they have been looking at it for years now
 
Oublious

Oublious

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 23, 2012
7,127
-3
8,353
Country
Turkey
Location
Netherlands
Battlion25 said:
PN wants the Milden sub because it is the top of the top in the sub industry. I do believe they have been looking at it for years now
Click to expand...


i think PN saw the differences between Turkish and Chinese subs with STM500 submarine. Chinese subs are based on Russian and Russian subs are noisy, so the project was 8 subs. I think they will reduce the planned subs to 4.
 
C

CivilianSupremacy

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 29, 2022
63
0
81
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Oublious said:
i think PN saw the differences between Turkish and Chinese subs with STM500 submarine. Chinese subs are based on Russian and Russian subs are noisy, so the project was 8 subs. I think they will reduce the planned subs to 4.
Click to expand...
PN would not have selected at first place had those be noisy. I remember steel cutting of 5th Sub is already done so no cutting back on original order.
As others pointed out that Milden one is for future (2035 to 2040s) to replace Agosta subs.
 
Status
Not open for further replies.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

dBSPL
Pressure hull test productions for the STM500 submarines begin!
Replies
7
Views
1K
Abu Shaleh Rumi
Abu Shaleh Rumi
Sayfullah
Pakistan Navy detects another Indian Kalvari class submarine
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
93
Views
8K
CSAW
CSAW
Oublious
STM500 submarine
Replies
5
Views
2K
aziqbal
aziqbal
monitor
Pakistan is interested in turkish MILDEN submarine project.
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
102
Views
11K
The Eagle
The Eagle
ghazi52
'MALPAK IV' – Pakistan, Malaysia hold joint naval exercise
Replies
2
Views
831
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom