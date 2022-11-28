Misunderstood translation

milden on steroids, it will turn in 3000T plus sub with PN...
ASFAT General Manager: "I would like to share our enthusiasm and excitement for our Pakistani brothers to implement the Jinnah Class Frigate Project, which has been brought to the Functional Design Phase, and the MILDEN Project, which has made significant progress in the design phases."Translate please.
No, I think the ASFAT GM was just mentioning the MILDEN as one of the projects they're making progress on. That said, it wouldn't surprise me if the PN requests joining the MILDEN in some capacity (as part of the original SSP program).
That's actually true. But question is can we even take multiple projects in collaboration as these are really mega projects in nature. Hangor, JCF, Milden are massive projects. PN would need to expand its current infrastructure to entertain that many projects at parallel. New shipyards are required first.Fundamentally Pakistan doesn't have the resources ie money to fund multiple projects on its own, and joint projects with friendly states is the way forward
New ship building facility in gwadar is also on cards of PN, to divert the load of work to western port 658 kms away from Karachi.
Jinnah navel base Ormara can also use to set up a new shipbuilding yard.
Is PN capable enough to execute multiple large projects in parallel ? Do they have enough capacity / infrastructure. As I doubt it very much.
The bulk of the Hangor SSP program will be finished by 2030 (when KSEW is done producing its 4 submarines). So, in the 2030s, the only other big program is the Jinnah-class frigate, which would be in the production phase. Basically, the design stage of the original SSP would happen in the early 2030s, the development in the mid-to-late 2030s, and production will start around 2037-2040. By then, KSEW will have been done with the Jinnah-class frigate.Is PN capable enough to execute multiple large projects in parallel ? Do they have enough capacity / infrastructure. As I doubt it very much.
So in 2030s PN will already have a SSP program Hangoor (chinese tech) and Jinnah class frigates. Along with other minor programs like missiles / gun boats etc . If PN has to take multiple projects then don't they need additional infrastructure . for-example they have only one shipyard at the moment.
There's little to suggest that the PN wants to buy the Milden Sub. This tweet could be just the PN's interest in sharing, whatever, technical knowhow they received from producing the Agosta subs and current process of the Hangor.
Granted the Turks have already been making the Type-209 and currently making Type-214s.
So, this limits the PN to offering to produce sections of the Milden Sub and sharing learned technical capabilities of submarine operations in open sea. Remember how STM upgraded the Agosta?
PN wants the Milden sub because it is the top of the top in the sub industry. I do believe they have been looking at it for years now
PN would not have selected at first place had those be noisy. I remember steel cutting of 5th Sub is already done so no cutting back on original order.i think PN saw the differences between Turkish and Chinese subs with STM500 submarine. Chinese subs are based on Russian and Russian subs are noisy, so the project was 8 subs. I think they will reduce the planned subs to 4.