Misunderstood translation

So in 2030s PN will already have a SSP program Hangoor (chinese tech) and Jinnah class frigates. Along with other minor programs like missiles / gun boats etc . If PN has to take multiple projects then don't they need additional infrastructure . for-example they have only one shipyard at the moment. Click to expand...

The bulk of the Hangor SSP program will be finished by 2030 (when KSEW is done producing its 4 submarines). So, in the 2030s, the only other big program is the Jinnah-class frigate, which would be in the production phase. Basically, the design stage of the original SSP would happen in the early 2030s, the development in the mid-to-late 2030s, and production will start around 2037-2040. By then, KSEW will have been done with the Jinnah-class frigate.