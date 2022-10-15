GreatHanWarrior
well known. well known. Since the 70's. China has always pursued the national policy of 韬光养晦（roughly means: “to hide one's talents, and bide one's time for the right opportunity”）.
At that time, China already possessed atomic bomb, hydrogen bomb, intercontinental ballistic missile, submarine launched ballistic missile, nuclear weapon miniaturization technology, and trinity nuclear strike capability. can build nuclear submarines and bombers and independent space capabilities.
At the same time. The main contradiction in the world is the US - Soviet struggle for hegemony. Until the 1991.
Also in 1991. the first Gulf War broke out.
1999. Kosovo War.
2001. "9.11 Incident" occurred in the United States. in this year. US invades Afghanistan.
2003. Second Gulf War. The US invaded Iraq.
2008. India claims to be a "superpower" for the first time.
2012. India claims to be a "superpower" for the second time.
2020. India claims to be a "superpower" for the third time.
the same year. India declared to be a developed country by 2030. India would have millions of white slaves.
We must emphasize! the Chinese people sincerely congratulate India on becoming a superpower! And the Chinese people praise India as the leader of "YouTube P5"（has YouTube's "one-vote veto." dominate YouTube's global affairs）
…………………………………………………………………
Now we can see. from first to last. China has nothing to do with the word "superpower".
But in recent days. A slum boy @Arsalan345 told me: "China has always claimed to be a superpower". First. I thought he was hallucinating because of severe hunger and malnutrition. So I always explained to him that China never claimed to be a superpower. But he seems to have a hard time understanding the language of the modern civilized world.
I guess he watches too much slum news. And was brainwashed by the slums.
or slum needs some kind of "anesthetic" to make slum boys forget hunger. As slum imagined, "Our slums are
superpowers"!!!!!
When people laugh at the slum. to avoid embarrassment, the slum media lied, "Even China claims to be a superpower! Why can't we slums be a superpower???"
then. The slum boy @Arsalan345 really believe the slum media joke that "China also claims to be a superpower".
last. Slum boy @Arsalan345 bring slum jokes to our modern civilized world..... then he asked us Chinese people to accept this expression.
………………………………………………
I tried to make a final argument~ We Chinese recognize that India is the only superpower in the world! But we Chinese never admit that China is a superpower!
end!
oh. sorry. @Arsalan345 I noticed that your responses must be separated by more than 12 hours.... Is this because of insufficient electricity supply in the slums?
