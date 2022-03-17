Mistakes of PTI

1- giving NRO to Nawaz sharif and maryum nawaz and zardari

2- not apointing more judges/expanding judicary(requires legislation)

3- not doing tax reforms(doesnt require legislation) on retail sector

4- not enough power reforms for electricity

And gas sector

5- lack of education reforms

6- lack of electroal refroms

7- lack of curbing terroism from iran and afghanistan

8- zero action against corrupt beaucrats

9- going on to bias media

And give them interviews instead of boycotting them

10- unable to rejunvate savings, electronic and banking sector like india or china therefore not realizing full potential/documentation of economy



Yes govt has started things but hasnt acheived these in 3.5 yrs





Compare this to my leader nawaz sharif & PMLN

They wanted money laundering and TT and were able to do require legislation in days to acheive this in early 1990s



PPPP were able to set money laundering op in just few months in 2008



IK must learn from zardari and nawaz sharif how fast they act on corruption