Mistakes of PTI

ELITE MEMBER
1- giving NRO to Nawaz sharif and maryum nawaz and zardari
2- not apointing more judges/expanding judicary(requires legislation)
3- not doing tax reforms(doesnt require legislation) on retail sector
4- not enough power reforms for electricity
And gas sector
5- lack of education reforms
6- lack of electroal refroms
7- lack of curbing terroism from iran and afghanistan
8- zero action against corrupt beaucrats
9- going on to bias media
And give them interviews instead of boycotting them
10- unable to rejunvate savings, electronic and banking sector like india or china therefore not realizing full potential/documentation of economy

Yes govt has started things but hasnt acheived these in 3.5 yrs


Compare this to my leader nawaz sharif & PMLN
They wanted money laundering and TT and were able to do require legislation in days to acheive this in early 1990s

PPPP were able to set money laundering op in just few months in 2008

IK must learn from zardari and nawaz sharif how fast they act on corruption
 
SENIOR MEMBER
What you mean lack of education reforms. He has given us single education system from first class to 10th. Baby born 9months not in 3 months
Electoral reforms. He has given us right to vote in Pakistan
 
ELITE MEMBER
Imran Khan need to establish communication with his supporters and IK is kinda self-centered person. Plus, he needs to hide his anger and revenge taking approach. He need to distant himself from SMQ , because of him he lost many good men.

1647489417879.png
 
ELITE MEMBER
The only mistake, IK committed, was coming into a throughly third rate, third grade and corrupt-to-the-core politics of Pakistan, on an utterly false premise, that a change is possible.
 
SENIOR MEMBER
11- Not dismantling the current judicial system.
12- Not implementing presidential system
13- Not hanging corrupt people by the balls.
 

