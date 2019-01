Christian missionary from Maine could be tried for GENOCIDE by Brazil after entering land occupied by an isolated tribe and exposing them to deadly disease





American missionary Steve Campbell has been accused of exposing an isolated indigenous tribe in Brazil to diseases which could be fatal

Campbell, from Maine, is being investigated and could be tried for genocide

He allegedly entered an area occupied by the Hi-Merimã tribe last month

Campbell has been living among the neighboring Jamamadi tribe for years, but received no authorization to do so

He claimed to have entered the area by mistake, while teaching Jamamadi natives how to use a a GPS device

Campbell and wife Robin are missionaries with Greene Baptist Church in Maine

The latest case comes two months after American missionary John Allen Chau, 27, was killed by a tribe on North Sentinel Island

He was shot by a bow and arrow, according to police, and local fisherman saw his body being dragged around





Steve Campbell, a missionary linked to a Baptist Church in Maine, is being investigated by officials from



He allegedly entered an area occupied by the Hi-Merimã tribe last month while carrying out missionary work with natives from a neighboring tribe.





Steve Campbell, seen here with wife Robin, both carry out missionary work in the state of Amazonas



The latest case comes just two months after another American missionary, John Chau, 27, was killed on North Sentinel island where native people have lived for 30,000 years.

The Hi-Merimã is one of a few dozen isolated communities in Brazil that have had almost no contact with the outside world.



Natives there have previously rejected attempts at contact. It is unclear what penalties Campbell may face, with federal prosecutors or police officials yet to be notified of his actions.



However, Survival International, an organization advocating for tribal peoples' rights, has reported that Campbell could even be tried for 'genocide'.





'Even if direct contact has not occurred, the probability of transmission of diseases to the isolated is high.'



According to reports from Brazilian newspaper





Members of an uncontacted Amazon Basin tribe and their dwellings are seen during a flight over the Brazilian state of Acre along the border with Peru



He is a missionary with the Greene Baptist Church in Maine, which is known to carry out missionary work in the Brazilian state of Amazonas.



Campbell's wife Robin also works as a missionary in the area. 'Their work is to help with medical, mechanical and countless other ministry opportunites with the indians and missionary families.



'This frees up Jon so he can focus on translating God's word into their language,' the church's



According to Survival International, contact has resulted in disaster for Brazil’s uncontacted tribes 'time and time again.' Attempts to reach Campbell were unsuccessful.



Little is known about the Hi-Merimã, who live in the state of Amazonas.



They became known for rejecting contact with the outside world and maintaining hostile relations even with other indigenous communities.



The tribe lives along Piranhas River, between the Juruá and Purus Rivers, in the state of Amazonas. Their numbers are unclear, but in the forties it was estimated to consist of







Survival International estimates there are are a few dozen isolated communities in Brazil that have had almost no contact with the outside world



The latest case comes just two months after merican missionary, John Chau, 27, was killed on North Sentinel island where native people have lived for 30,000 years.



In letters to his family members, he asked loved ones not to 'blame the natives if I am killed.'



Responding to reports of Campbell's arrest, Stephen Corry, the director of Survival International, said: 'Fundamentalist Christian Americans must be stopped from this primitive urge to contact previously uncontacted tribes.



'It may lead to the martyrdom they seek, but always ends up killing tribespeople,' he said.



Under new far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, the threat to indigenous land is only expected to grow.



John Allen Chau, 26, was shot dead with arrows in November by tribesman when he arrived at North Sentinel Island - one of the world's most isolated regions in India's Andaman islands