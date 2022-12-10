Mission Sabotage CPEC: Plan for Gwadar Electricity Power Plant Scraped

Crimson Blue said:

Bye bye CPEC



Tagging





Government of Pakistan made an agreement with China to install a 300 MW power plant for Gwadar in 2019. Electricity to Gwader is supplied by Iran since Gwadar is not connected to Pakistan's main power grid. However according to recent reports, Govt. of Pakistan has now scrapped the plan to install this plant in Gwadar and proposed fir it to move to Tharparkar region.Bye bye CPECTagging @blain2 here so that he can listen to a bit different point of view. Click to expand...

This doesn't even require compute power. If TRULY Gawader power plant is being phased out in favor of Tharparker, it's great news for Pakistan. Thar project is exponentially expanding. Thar is producing local coal based energy and there is enough coal to produce 50 years of Pakistan's electricity much cheaper than any other means (outside of solar). We have huge reserves of coals. I"ve not heard this news on mainstream media, but IF true, and Thar would provide a line to Gawader than this is good for Pakistan.Why waste billions of dollars on imported furnace oil when you can use fuel (coal) to produce much cheaper electricity? Lastly, there is NO compromise on Gawader / CPEC. Our growth depends on it and the current gov't truly kicked it off. Billions have already been spent on building the CPEC infrastructure around Gawader.