Mission Sabotage CPEC: Plan for Gwadar Electricity Power Plant Scraped

Government of Pakistan made an agreement with China to install a 300 MW power plant for Gwadar in 2019. Electricity to Gwader is supplied by Iran since Gwadar is not connected to Pakistan's main power grid. However according to recent reports, Govt. of Pakistan has now scrapped the plan to install this plant in Gwadar and proposed fir it to move to Tharparkar region.
Bye bye CPEC :sniper:

Last edited:
I am sure there is some reason for the move. Also, if it moves from place A to B, how does it get scrapped?
 
......... because now there is no plant supplying electricity to Gwadar, its port or its industrial zones. Remember, Gwadar is not connected to main power grid.

........ and that some reason is to sabotage CPEC.
 
This doesn't even require compute power. If TRULY Gawader power plant is being phased out in favor of Tharparker, it's great news for Pakistan. Thar project is exponentially expanding. Thar is producing local coal based energy and there is enough coal to produce 50 years of Pakistan's electricity much cheaper than any other means (outside of solar). We have huge reserves of coals. I"ve not heard this news on mainstream media, but IF true, and Thar would provide a line to Gawader than this is good for Pakistan.

Why waste billions of dollars on imported furnace oil when you can use fuel (coal) to produce much cheaper electricity? Lastly, there is NO compromise on Gawader / CPEC. Our growth depends on it and the current gov't truly kicked it off. Billions have already been spent on building the CPEC infrastructure around Gawader.
 
A power line can be drawn from the new place to Gwadar. That does not sound like sabotage, just a change in location.
 
Sure, a power Line can be laid out, except that there is no plan or budget allocation for it has been announced as yet. New power plant location would need new feasibility report and has not yet been approved by Chinese company.

So no electricity for Gwadar, its port or industrial zones for at least next 7 years. Translate: sabotage.
 
Lets just shut cpec, and just end this cpec cpec cpec topi drama that accomplishes nothing.

Shut this chinese nothingness trap since nothing gets built, and poor pakistanis still remain poor.

Jab takkay ka faida nai kisi ko to kya zarorat ha. Let gwadar be a fucking desert of nothing. Shut the port, let the chinese go back to their country. No need to waste funds on their security

We’re default and corrupt. Sab kuch band kerdo.

Bro,

Sabotage baher walay kiya kerte ha

Yaha to apne corrupt loagon ne he bera gharak kerdiya
 
