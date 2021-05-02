What's new

Mission Oxygen raises $3.6m to buy Chinese devices for Indian hospitals

Aggarwal was all praise for the support the initiative has received from the Chinese people.

"The people who are working in our logistics in China have been working 24/7. They have been sleeping in factories, visiting warehouses at odd hours, flying from one city to another at the dead of the night, reaching at wee hours," he said. "They have been following the cargo all the way from the factories to the warehouses and at the airports."

"The kind of support that we're getting from the local Chinese people there is tremendous. They feel the pain that we as Indians are feeling today, the troubles that we are facing, and I think it's humanity at the end of the day," Aggarwal added.

"I don't think this is any longer a cause of India or China or any other country, it's a humanitarian cause now. And, one human is coming forward to help another human. I think that's what's happening right now. I have no complaints at all, in that respect."

Mission Oxygen raises $3.6m to buy Chinese devices for Indian hospitals

CGTN Digital's international editor Abhishek G Bhaya spoke with Rahul Aggarwal, one of the founders of Democracy People Foundation that has launched the "Mission Oxygen" crowd-funding initiative to help hospitals across India get immediate access to oxygen concentrators from China.
Each and every equipmemt being purchased from China is being paid for with Indian money.
Not a single penny of aid accepted from Chinese government.

Just like I don't thank my local pharmacy shop for selling me paracetamol, there is no need for India to thank China.
 
Then have some self respect and order it from somewhere else.

And yes you should thank them because it will end up saving your lives.
 
Yes but the difference is that there is no alternative to China right now to get the massive supplies that India needs.

They are saving thousands of lives in India right now, whether they are being paid for the supplies or not.
 
how much is the life of the sufferers cost according to you?
 
Narrow minded ungrateful fools.

Thank you China :enjoy:
 
They can either argue that Xiaomi in India is an Indian company or that it is private business, lol.

Considering what happened last I wouldn’t be surprised if India cut off oxygen supplies/machines to China if situations were reversed.
 
Then why India has not succeed to get any vaccines from US?
US banned vaccine raw materials export when India is begging for it.
www.reuters.com

India hopes U.S. will soon ease ban on vaccine material exports - sources

India is hopeful the United States will soon lift a ban on the export of vaccine raw materials that threatens to slow India's inoculation drive, two Indian government sources told Reuters on Monday, after the foreign ministers of the two nations spoke.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1385921293191548930
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1382978713302683653
 
That idiot claim everything bought from China is using Indian money is not true. Xiaomi is a Chinese company donated stuffs to India. I just want to post real facts to slap his wounded ego. :enjoy:
 
if only there was a cure for morons. :)
 
If their Galwan reactions are any indications then I’d say that this would probably have little effect.
 
ungrateful ****, where do you buy these huge quantity then? Even usa purchase equipment from China to help India, they don't manufacture themselves anymore.

You are a supa powa, why do you demand a free aid? China's donations only to developing country, are you saying India is poor?
 
