Mission Oxygen raises $3.6m to buy Chinese devices for Indian hospitals

Aggarwal was all praise for the support the initiative has received from the Chinese people.



"The people who are working in our logistics in China have been working 24/7. They have been sleeping in factories, visiting warehouses at odd hours, flying from one city to another at the dead of the night, reaching at wee hours," he said. "They have been following the cargo all the way from the factories to the warehouses and at the airports."



"The kind of support that we're getting from the local Chinese people there is tremendous. They feel the pain that we as Indians are feeling today, the troubles that we are facing, and I think it's humanity at the end of the day," Aggarwal added.



"I don't think this is any longer a cause of India or China or any other country, it's a humanitarian cause now. And, one human is coming forward to help another human. I think that's what's happening right now. I have no complaints at all, in that respect."