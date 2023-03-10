Missing Taiwanese soldier swim to China

Missing 26-year-old Taiwanese soldier rescued by Chinese authorities while attempting to swim to Mainland ChinaBy Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese soldier who went missing from a frontline island in Kinmen County on Thursday (March 9) was reportedly found and rescued by the Chinese Coast Guard.
The 26-year-old soldier, surnamed Chen (陳), was stationed on Erdan Island in Kinmen and failed to report during rollcall on Thursday, causing speculation that he may have deserted and swum to China. On Friday (March 10), UDN reported that China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) acknowledged that a man had been rescued by the Coast Guard and was taken immediately to a hospital.
