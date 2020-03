Missiles intercepted above Saudi Arabian cities Riyadh, Jazan: Sources

A Patriot missile battery is seen near Prince Sultan air base at al-Kharj on February 20, 2020. (Illustrative photo: AFP)

At least two missiles have been intercepted above Saudi Arabia’s capital of Riyadh, Al Arabiya’s correspondent reported.

At least one missile was also intercepted over the southern city of Jazan, according to Al Arabiya sources.

The attacks come more than a day after the Arab Coalition had intercepted and destroyed drones launched by the Houthi militia targeting the Saudi Arabian cities of Abha and Khamis Mushait.