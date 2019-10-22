What's new

Missiles hit Republic of Iran -District as a Result of the ongoing Conflict with Republic of Azerbaijan.

Anadolu News Agency / Arab News / PIB - PTI
Ankara / Delhi / Riyadh
19th October 2020

thumbs_b_c_9207302ea819c93836a9f4bae2d85555.jpg

Republic of Iran said on Monday, 19th October 2020 that the Security of Republic of Iran - Citizens was a “red line”, after stray Missiles hit Republic of Iran -District as a result of the ongoing Conflict with Republic of Azerbaijan.

Republic of Iran - Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in A Statement cited by the Official IRNA news Agency that “Iranian Military will respond to Any Aggression even the Unintentional ones.”

Republic of Iran - Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the Iranian Armed Forces have already sent necessary warnings to opposing sides in Upper-Karabakh Conflict.

Last week, Ten Missiles landed in two villages in Republic of Iran - District Khudaferin, south of Republic of Azerbaijan - Border, injuring a civilian.
Republic of Iran - Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh warned Republic of Azerbaijan following the incident. “Next time, Iran would not remain indifferent.”
 
But you a $100 bucks it's was probably a yahood shooting missiles from Azerbaijan into Iran... By deception thou shall do war.
 
