Anadolu News Agency / Arab News / PIB - PTIAnkara / Delhi / Riyadh19th October 2020Republic of Iran said on Monday, 19th October 2020 that the Security of Republic of Iran - Citizens was a “red line”, after stray Missiles hit Republic of Iran -District as a result of the ongoing Conflict with Republic of Azerbaijan.Republic of Iran - Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in A Statement cited by the Official IRNA news Agency that “Iranian Military will respond to Any Aggression even the Unintentional ones.”Republic of Iran - Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the Iranian Armed Forces have already sent necessary warnings to opposing sides in Upper-Karabakh Conflict.Last week, Ten Missiles landed in two villages in Republic of Iran - District Khudaferin, south of Republic of Azerbaijan - Border, injuring a civilian.Republic of Iran - Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh warned Republic of Azerbaijan following the incident. “Next time, Iran would not remain indifferent.”