Missiles fired after Iranian general Qassim Soleimani's body paraded through Baghdad

Britain warns nationals against travel to Iraq and Iran

Thousands in Baghdad mourn Iranian general killed by US

US denies role in Taji attack

How the world reacted

Reports: Strike was attack on Imam Ali Brigades

Anti-US threats flood social media

Sanders tables bill to stop war with Iran

Iran ambassador: war has entered a new stage

Trump ate ice cream and meatloaf at Mar-a-Lago as Soleimani died

Breaking: Iran will respond, says its UN ambassador

Watch: The US attack on Soleimani

Airstrikes kill five - Iraqi army source

Related Topics



https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/20...i-militia-near-baghdad-one-day-assassination/