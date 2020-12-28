Missiles and Rockets of Hezbollah (By Missile Threat)

Moon said: Hezbollah has Yakhont?!

Yes sir, both Hezbollah and Syria possess the missile and the required infrastructures.Syria has provided Hezbollah and Palestinian Groups with plenty of rockets and missiles. Fateh-110 the 300 KM pinpoint ballistic missile was produced under the name of Tishrin M600 in Syria and transferred to Hezbollah years ago.Hezbollah is stronger than most of eastern European countries according to Israeli army generals.