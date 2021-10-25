Missiles aimed at Moscow: Ukraine warns Kremlin and spell end of Russia

What's new

Darius77

Missiles ‘aimed at Moscow’: Adviser to Ukraine’s Zelensky warns Kremlin that war with Kiev would spell ‘end of Russia’ & its army
25 Oct, 2021 09:36
Missiles ‘aimed at Moscow’: Adviser to Ukraine’s Zelensky warns Kremlin that war with Kiev would spell ‘end of Russia’ & its army

FILE PHOTO. Ukrainian servicemen are seen on a tank during a drill of the airborne troops taking place in Zhytomyr region. © AFP / SERGEI SUPINSKY


By Jonny Tickle
Kiev is working on long-range missiles that can reach Moscow, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin needs to realize that any attack on Ukraine could see his entire country obliterated, a top Ukrainian official has warned.
Speaking to the Dom TV network, Alexey Arestovich warned the Kremlin that his country would soon have the ability to hit the Russian capital with its missiles. Arestovich serves as an adviser to the office of Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
“Putin will get to the point, in the foreseeable future, where Ukrainian missiles will be aimed at Moscow, and for one simple reason: we are working on a missile program,” he explained. “And our operational-tactical missiles will be able to reach Moscow.”

In Arestovich’s opinion, the Russian Army is already aware of Ukraine’s military capabilities, and the heads of the armed forces are telling the Kremlin that an attack on Ukraine “would be the end of the Russian army and the end of the Russian Federation.”
“This is an absolutely losing option. They cannot fail to understand that,” he added. “And when they scare us with an invasion, an expansion, a hint of threats – it’s a bluff.”
In recent times, the Ukrainian leadership has brought up possible war with Russia on numerous occasions, despite Moscow’s insistence that it has no desire for any conflict. Last week, the commander of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces Grigory Galagan called for “all regions” of the country to have their defenses bolstered, claiming that there is “no guarantee Russia won’t invade and subsequently escalate.”

Last month, Zelensky claimed that there was a possibility of a full-scale war with Russia and accused Moscow of not respecting his country’s independence.
On Wednesday, Britain’s The Times reported that London is in talks with Ukraine to sell it missiles for the first time, including the state-of-the-art Brimstone.

www.rt.com/russia/538367-zelensky-warns-kremlin-russia/
 
arjunk

Assuming Ukraine can defeat the Russian military, what does it think Russia's 7000+ nukes are for? New years celebrations?
 
Oldman1

Assuming Ukraine can defeat the Russian military, what does it think Russia's 7000+ nukes are for? New years celebrations?
Who knows, maybe Ukraine can develop their own nukes. Ukraine doesn't need 7000 nukes. Just destroying Moscow is enough to deter them.
 
Darius77

Assuming Ukraine can defeat the Russian military, what does it think Russia's 7000+ nukes are for? New years celebrations?
Indeed, Russia in its current state is only being kept safe by its huge nuclear arsenal. Putin's erratic behavior in Ukraine and Syria even has only emboldened Russia's foes. Ukraine's membership in NATO will alter any military advantage Russia may have had against Ukraine. It is also a poignant reminder of Russian impotency, that despite several years of "warnings" to US and NATO, the west simply ignored them and moved into Ukraine. Even Turkey, which is trying to play both sides and is the second largest military in NATO did not recognize Russian annexation of Crimea.
 
Darius77

Ukraine follows NoKo model, So should Eyran....
In the US and Zionist created law of jungle and growing anarchy, nuclear weapons are the only means of MAD (mutually assured destruction) survival. Unfortunately, the world strategic balance imposed by the victorious powers post WW2 is now crumbling with growing anarchy.
Who knows, maybe Ukraine can develop their own nukes. Ukraine doesn't need 7000 nukes. Just destroying Moscow is enough to deter them.
The reasons for Ukraine's decision to become a non-nuclear state were many-fold. Indeed, the Chernobyl syndrome played an important role in the early consideration of the nuclear issue, especially in the lead up to the July 1990 Declaration of Sovereignty, where Ukraine declared its intention to become a neutral and nuclear-free state. But it was not the only consideration. Ukraine played a significant role in Soviet military planning and production. Not accidentally Moscow deployed what amounted to world's third-largest nuclear arsenal on Ukraine's territory, including some of the newest intercontinental missiles (SS-24s) and bombers (Tu-160) that were not even deployed in Russia yet.




The Soviet military establishment, however, was very secretive and very centralized, especially when it came to nuclear forces. Before Ukraine's independence, the republican leaders did not even know what armaments were deployed and were in their republic. Ukraine's democratic opposition, including Rukh leaders, understood that and believed that without cutting military ties to Moscow, Ukraine could not be fully independent. That's why Ukraine's early nuclear policy was to reject nuclear weapons that were viewed as one of the chains that held Ukraine tied to Moscow.




Things changed after the coup of August 1991, after the Soviet Union disintegrated and as Ukraine began negotiating its relationship with Moscow, now the capital not of the USSR, but newly independent Russia. Very soon Ukrainian leaders understood that the "new" Russia, despite President Yeltsin's promises to be "equal among equals," did not forsake ambitions of dominating the post-Soviet realm and did not fully come to terms with the concept of Ukraine's independence. Disputes erupted over Crimea, over the division of the Black Sea Fleet, over the fate of Strategic Nuclear Forces on Ukraine's territory. Ukraine's perception of threat from Russia grew, and its position on nuclear arms became more nuanced.




However, neither the official Ukrainian position nor the discussions behind the closed doors reconsidered the course toward full nuclear disarmament. There were formidable impediments for Ukraine to keep nuclear weapons and become a nuclear state. One was technological and economical: even though Ukraine inherited a generous technical, scientific and industrial base, it was missing key pieces of a full nuclear fuel cycle, such as uranium enrichment or plutonium reprocessing facilities and warhead production. While building this capacity was possible within 5-7 years, it would take money, investment. Those of us who remember what Ukraine's economy was like in 1992-1995, will understand that expecting that the Ukrainian government had no resources to commit to a nuclear program at that time. The other impediment would have been the reaction of the international community, which would have been negative, to say the least. Beyond the economic and political costs of international backlash, it was Ukraine's own desire to join the international community on good terms, as an aspiring European democracy, that made it renounce nuclear ambitions.


www.uainfocus.org

How Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons and why it can't restore it

Interview with Mariana Budjeryn, Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, Harvard University
www.uainfocus.org www.uainfocus.org
 
