Missile silos in the desert, what does Beijing want?

V. Makarov said: Go to YouTube and watch CovertCabal's latest video in Chinese nuke silos. Basically China is getting reay to make Taiwan into a nuclear paste because they have failed to provide the world with a constant supply of NVIDIA GPUs. Click to expand...

Making holes in the desert is cheaper then building Missiles. It’s the old MX missile shell game technique. Expect thousands of these holes in the desert during this decade. China may stick to a force of under a thousand warheads mounted on a few hundred missiles (300-400 DF-41; which can hold approx. 3 modern Chinese warheads) by 2030, but may have thousands of “Silos”.They will probably build thousands of dummy missiles to fill these silos. Eventually, if need be they could fill the silos with real missiles.steel and concrete is cheaper then carbon fiber and plutonium