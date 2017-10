Miss World Bangladesh plagued by fraud

Jannatul Nayeem, crowned Miss World Bangladesh 2017 Friday, was not on the judges' choice list. They had picked Jessia Islam, first runner-up of the contest, as the winner, alleged two judges.



Two of them told Prothom Alo they did not select Jannatul Nayeem as the winner of the beauty pageant.

Ugly truth of the beauty pageant