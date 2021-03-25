Path-Finder
Misrepresentation Of The Previous Government, Pakistan Narrowly Escaped IMF Fines
By Web Desk On March 25, 2021 1
Pakistan has escaped fines from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after the revelation of inaccurate data on loans during the previous PML-N government.
According to the report of the news agency, the value of the guarantee given by the government in return for the loans for the financial year 2015-16 was shown to be Rs 357 billion less.
The current government went to the IMF in 2019 and submitted the data given by the previous government which was not correct but the IMF approved it.
But this revelation was later made by the Pakistani government itself and it was corrected that the guarantees given in loans and arrears have been shown to be Rs 357 billion more.
The IMF did not impose any penalty on the Pakistani correction, in case of non-identification, the IMF could have suspended the loan program along with the fine.
ٹوئی مانجنے والے حاضر ہو اور اپنے میاں کی ٹوی صاف کرو