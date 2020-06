So let me start this discussion it really needs to happenPakistan is at almost a war state with IndiaChina is active in their region LadakhPakistani Soldiers are dying on border , recently India carried out a terrorist attack in Rawalpindi , let us call the Terrorist attack a attack by IndiaAnd this is something which really bothers me about Pakistani NewspapersThey are really in some sort of love with Indian actors ??? This is puzzling ???This Jung News paper is widely circulated news paper in PakistanDo these folks even understanding meaning of Pakistani "Content"This so call actor never once came to Pakistan , not even 1 time !!Also participating in past anti Pakistani Movies yet here are our news paper putting this news in middle of our own Pakistani Stars ??Why ?