3.7. True LO design + EW + LPI sensor systems = True VLO output

Credited to Lockheed Martin.

state-of-the-art

meaning it not only minimizes "signatures" in the microwave segment of the spectrum used by radar,

but also the infrared and visible-light segments exploited by electro-optical sensors.

Emissions from on-board communications equipment are also managed to leave enemies with few options for finding the fighter.

So while a long-wavelength search radar might occasionally detect a distant F-35,

there will usually be no way of tracking or targeting it.



This is the main reason why F-35s are achieving kill ratios of 20-to-1 in simulated combat against adversary aircraft.

4. The Bottom Line

"Global Hawk is not a standard RQ-4 first of all. It is a 200m+ dollar aircraft. I have shown you evidence it has a very low RCS (not F-35 or F-22 but more on that later)."

series neither have the type of RAM application and nor shaping aspects to make it suited for "penetration missions."

It does not have comprehensive electronic warfare capabilities for the needful either.

Any decent radar system would be able to obtain a lock on this type of drone - should not be a problem.

A network of radar systems would do even better and enable 'engagement' from a long distance

- Iranian 3rd Khordad proved as much.

because if the shape is wrong

no amount of material absorber treatments will reduce the RCS.

MQ-9 Reaper

MQ-9 Reaper

more to it in terms of war-fighting capabilities

series

MQ-9 Reaper

prior

So Yemeni defenses are impenetrable now? You may need to have a word with Saudi and Emirati pilots.

"The Iranians said the global Hawk NEVER activated its defense EW/ECW suite though they expected it to. Which means the Global Hawk never knew it was about to be hit."

It appears that, if at all, only the missile approach warning system detected the inbound Taer-2

and this was to late to deploy the towed jammer, since the Iranian operators claim that there was no ECM as they had expected.

AN/ALR-89(V)

merely a Threat Warning Receiver (TWR).

This system cannot do anything to radar system(s) on the surface (cannot subject one to jamming/spoofing attacks from AFAR)

if the gap has narrowed enough

it might not be equipped with one at the time

is terribly lacking in the ECM department and also in the speed department.



TOP CRUISING SPEED of the Global Hawk

series

= 350 knots per hour (648 KM per hour).

Subsonic cruise missiles

terrain-hugging

uniform rcs

at much higher altitudes

sheer speed

jam-packed with powerful 'sensor systems'

series

has a zero penetration mission.

"Lower band radars in VHF-band nearly completely neutralize the benefits of RAM and RAS and to a lesser extend also help against LO shaping techniques."

Hybrid RAMs can be created with a front layer of graded dielectric and a back layer of magnetic material to attenuate radar reflections from VHF to Ku-band.



"So what ended up happening was if 3rd Khordad illuminated the target it would lead to defense mechanisms to be initiated and would likely cost the missile too much KE to down the aircraft on top of the fact that 3rd Khordad would likely not be able to provide precise enough coordinates. Thus a data link with an Iranian radar operating in a band that Global Hawk is more exposed in was fed data from the 3rd Khordad which in turn found the general vincinity that the Global Hawk was in and passively fed that data back to 3rd Khordad which was then able to get a general lock on the area to fire the missile.



However, this was not enough to hit the target. The missile was fired using data from the other Iranian radar and the updated data from EO system of the 3rd Khordad to provide small mid course corrections.



So the missile flies up in the upper atmosphere and top attack pattern and then turns on its radar and does a scan downward of the most likely area that the global Hawk should be. It detects the global Hawk radar signature as it is being hit from radar waves from ABOVE it. The missile that aligns it self for the kill."

The shoot-down also wasn’t a statement of Iranian military or technical superiority.

Operating at high altitude hasn’t helped U.S. recce aircraft against long-range surface to air missiles (SAMs) since the Soviets shot down Gary Powers in the ’60s.

Shooting down a Block 10 Global Hawk flying unescorted in peacetime would have been easy for several types of Iranian SAMs.

In wartime, that RQ-4A would have had a “package” of escort aircraft to ensure it survived enemy air defenses.

USAF AWACS and RC-135’s would have scanned Iranian sites to detect its fighters or SAM radars. USAF F-15’s and F-22’s would have intercepted any Iranian aircraft brave enough to get airborne. USN EF-18G’s Prowlers would have jammed Iranian radars, and USAF F-16CJ Wild Weasels would have launched radar homing missiles at Iranian SAM radars as they attempted to track the Global Hawk."

this echo

that the target is slow and can be caught in time

that the target is virtually defenseless and have not noticed the radar system on the surface and blown it apart

first.

But considering that stealth aircraft are optimized to evade detection specifically from the types of radar bands used by these radars,

just directing their beams to an area of sky may be a fruitless endeavor.

This is especially true if said stealthy target is at a significant distance from those sensors and at a favorable aspect in relation to them.

And even if tracking is realized, it would likely be intermittent and not long continuous enough to guide weapons onto the target.

Also, once those sensors are cued by the passive radar system,

the aircraft being hunted for will know full well that this is occurring and will employ route changes and advanced electronic warfare capabilities to confuse, spoof, or blind those radar systems.

These active sensors give away their location by emitting,

so the aircraft or other platforms it is networked to, could also elect to destroy some or all of those threatening sensors if they pose a dire threat to its mission or if the aircraft's mission itself is to do so.

So, once the passive radar does its job and cues other higher-fidelity active sensors onto the target area, those sensors are now at risk of being obliterated.

outright destroy

that might complicate a 'penetration mission'

This was a complex military operation in which multiple targets of interest were taken out in the space of some minutes.

So Israeli forces can come and KILL any asset inside Syria but the regime and its allies will not press the trigger?

"Now why is this whole process important? Because the same process used to kill a low RCS object with a system that is not truly designed to take down low RCS can be used by more capable systems like the Bavar-373 to down F-35 and F-22. The process is the SAME in finding the target and being able to target ACCURATELY enough so that the missile does not waste to much energy in trying to lock on."

ISR missions

penetration missions

series

zero penetration mission

Credited to Air Force Magazine.

Even if a SAM is somehow released,

each

"The data is still valid and what is important is the process: same process that downed Global Hawk by raising its RCS is able to down a F-35 by raising its RCS to the point of a high probability targeting rate.



So again you can sit and talk about LO, true LO, true VLO, super duper ELO. But you can’t escape physics and the process of detection."

The blog

because if the shape is wrong

no amount of material absorber treatments will reduce the RCS."

"The issue with this stealth progpanda you quote is they assume they are not going up against a true radar defense network with high data link capabilities."

VLO class offensive platforms

sortie

loss

2100+

1

officially retired

marketing

series

