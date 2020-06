Misawa AB’s First Joint, Bilateral Elephant Walk Features JASDF F-35s, US F-16s, EA-18Gs, C-12, MC-130Js and P-8



For the first time, F-35As from the Japan Air Self-Defense (JASDF) join U.S. Air Force F-16s, MC-130Js, and U.S. Navy EA-18Gs, C-12 and P-8A in an elephant walk at Misawa Air Base. ​









Twelve U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcons, 12 Koku-Jieitai F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters, two U.S. Navy EA-18G Growlers, a USN C-12 Huron, two USAF MC-130J Commando II aircraft, and a USN P-8 Poseidon participate in an “Elephant Walk” at Misawa Air Base, June 22, 2020. The Elephant Walk showcased Misawa Air Base’s collective readiness and ability to generate combat airpower at a moment’s notice to ensure regional stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. This was Misawa Air Base’s first time hosting a bilateral and joint Elephant Walk. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class China M. Shock)