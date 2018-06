Mirpur waterlogging



Pedestrians face huge sufferings due to watelogging on Rokeya Sarani at Kaziparha after rains on Thursday.

Published: 2018-06-01 02:45:22.0 BdST Updated: 2018-06-01 03:03:18.0 BdST @Bilal9 , how long your party will take to fix the water logging issue? Is not it a shame for a Bd that you guys think will take its seat as a developed country by 2041?