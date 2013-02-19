Mirage fighter slips off runway after aborting takeoff A Mirage 2000 fighter jet left the runway after the pilot aborted takeoff due to a malfunction warning light at Taichung Ching Chuan Kang Air Base this afternoon, and both pilot and aircraft are re…

A Mirage 2000 fighter jet left the runway after the pilot aborted takeoff due to a malfunction warning light at Taichung Ching Chuan Kang Air Base this afternoon, and both pilot and aircraft are reported safe.Air Force Command confirmed by press release earlier this evening that a Mirage 2000-5 single-seater fighter performing a routine combat training mission was scheduled to take off at 2:00 pm, but when accelerating on the runway, a malfunction warning light suddenly lit up. The pilot immediately decelerated and braked, but the aircraft ran out of runway before it was able to come to a complete stop.On inspection, it was found that the tire on the right side landing gear was deflated, and the tire on the left side was punctured.An Air Force Command task force is currently investigating the cause of the incident.