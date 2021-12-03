Mirage-2000 fighter jet's tyre stolen from truck in Lucknow
Mirage-2000 fighter jet's tyre stolen from truck in Lucknow | Lucknow News - Times of India
In a 'heist' straight from a Bollywood thriller, unidentified miscreants stole a spare brand new tyre of Mirage-2000 fighter jet from a moving truck i
timesofindia.indiatimes.com
LUCKNOW: In a 'heist' straight from a Bollywood thriller, unidentified miscreants stole a spare brand new tyre of Mirage-2000 fighter jet from a moving truck in the city.
The tyre was being ferried on a truck from Bakshi Ka Talab airbase in the state capital to Jodhpur when the incident took place while the truck was caught in a traffic jam on Shaheed Path.
"On November 27, during road transit of IAF logistics consignment, theft of an aircraft tyre was reported in Lucknow by the truck driver, who lodged an FIR. The IAF is providing all necessary assistance to the police in the investigation," read a statement of the Indian Air Force.
As per Hem Singh Rawat, the driver of the truck that was carrying the tyres, the incident took place on November 27 when he was transporting six new tyres of Mirage-2000 fighter jet that he had collected from the Lucknow airbase and was taking them to Jodhpur. He had reached Shaheed Path when his truck was caught in a traffic jam near SR Hotel in Ashiana area.