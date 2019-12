Minus-3 Formula?

For a year and more the PMLN opposition has been trying to sit together with the PTI government to stitch up a working relationship that enables parliament, government and opposition to do their respective jobs efficiently as envisaged in the Constitution. But the “selected” Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has consistently derailed all such efforts.

He refuses to enable the Public Accounts Committee to do its job because its head is a PMLN nominee as required under the Constitution. That is why audits of public sector companies by the Auditor General of Pakistan are in cold storage.

Worse, Mr Khan is using the FIA to settle personal and political scores and leaning on the NAB to hound the Opposition.

The PMLN has finally taken a decision with far reaching consequences.

PMLN will no longer make any attempt to work with the government

PMLN will not cooperate with the government to make appropriate laws to extend the tenure of the Army Chief

nor will it waste its time trying to nominate a consensus Chief Election Commissioner.

the party’s focus will now shift to maneuvering for an “In-House” change in parliament as a step in the direction of free and fair elections as soon as possible.

All it requires is for the allies of the PTI like the MQM, GDA, PMLQ etc. to desert the ruling coalition, send Imran Khan packing

But this is easier said than done.

will not bolt until the same Miltablishment gives a signal.

How likely is that?



Until now, the Miltablishment has pulled out all the stops to protect and defend its political engineering in support of the PTI.

It is hard for the Miltablishment to admit that its great strategists and tacticians have failed in their attempts to establish “Naya Pakistan”, and that the option of reverting to “Purana Pakistan” makes them anxious.

The Miltablishment is having to shoulder the blame and burden of the PTI’s dismal performance.

A fresh source of tension has now erupted. A simple matter of documenting the correct procedure for notifying the extension of the army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, has been blown into a full-fledged crisis that has hugely embarrassed him

and simultaneously created uncertainty about his fate.

From General Bajwa’s point of view, the matter should not have arisen in the first place but since it has cropped up it should be resolved asap

It is significant, too, that Nawaz and Maryam Sharif, the two most outspoken anti-Miltablishment leaders of the PMLN, are finally conspicuous by their silence. One is already out of the country while the other is perched to fly off. This “Minus-2”’ factor appears to be setting the stage for Shahbaz Sharif, the pro-Miltablishment PMLN leader for all seasons, to negotiate the “Minus-1” option with confidence.