Minority community demands resignation of foreign minister Momen​

Staff CorrespondentDhakaPublished: 02 Jul 2022, 07: 38Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad organises a rally in front of the National Press Club on Saturday to protest against the foreign minister's statement Prothom AloThe Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad (Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council) has protested against foreign minister AK Abdul Momen for allegedly making false statements about the attacks on puja 'mandaps' of the Hindu community in Bangladesh and also saying that 33,000 puja mandaps have been made under the government patronage.Leaders of the organisation said, the foreign minister must take responsibility for these lies or the voters of the minority community will boycott him if he contests in the next election.Leaders and activists of the minority community were demonstrating in front of the National Press Club in the capital city on Saturday.The protest had been organised by the Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad. Bangladesh Shikhyak Oikya Parishad, Jubo Oikya Parishad, Chhatra Oikya Parishad and members of other minority community organisations.The foreign minister recently made these statements about the 'mandap' attacks, during a meeting in New Delhi with India's National Security advisor Ajit Doval.Speaking at the protest rally, president of the Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad, Ushatan Talukdar, said that teachers are being garlanded with shoes in this country now, that too in the presence of the administration. The government thinks it doesn't need the votes of the minority community. But to establish Sonar Bangla, it is essential to establish the rights of all people, the rule of law and justice. If the minority community is to survive, they must force the government to take action regarding these incidents.Another president of Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad, Nimchandra Bhowmik, said, "We do not have the Bangladesh for which the liberation war was fought, for which the nation state was formed. There is militancy, terrorism, and a Pakistan-style undemocratic system in the country. A teacher was humiliated in Narail, another teacher was beaten to death. No one wants such a Bangladesh. Everyone must come forward and protest against the attacks on the minority community in different places of the country."Another president of the council, Nirmal Rozario called for the trial of those involved in the humiliation of the acting principal of Mirzapur United College in Narail, Swapan Kumar Biswas. He said, those who build up the society and the people, today are being abused. This is too shameful. The nation will have to pay for these incidents.Nirmal Rozario went on to say, the government has been successful in bringing terrorism under control. The government must take up a 'zero tolerance' policy for the security of the minority community. One incident after the other is taking place as justice is not carried out.Referring to the foreign minister, Nirmal Rozario said, "He has exposed his ignorance about Bangladesh." He called on him to make responsible remarks and not harm the harmony of the country. "Irresponsible remarks will destroy the harmony," he said.Another leader of the council, Subrata Chowdhury, said that there were innumerable incidents all over the country of teachers being mistreated. Textbooks were changed at the behest of Hefazat leaders. Humanity, values are being destroyed in the country."Even 50 years after independence we are having to say regretfully, no one wants this Bangladesh."Following the rally, a procession was taken along Tophkana Road and other roads. Earlier at the demonstration, a protest rally was declared for 3:00pm on 16 July.Also speaking at the rally were Hindu Boudhha Christian Oikya Parishad joint general secretaries Manindra Kumar Nath, Jayanta Kumar Deb and others.