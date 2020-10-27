What's new

Minorities in Bangladesh Protest Against Establishment of Islam as State Religion

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
7,158
-5
10,581
Minorities in Bangladesh Protest Against Establishment of Islam as State Religion

06/19/2021 Bangladesh (International Christian Concern) – Last week, Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists in Bangladesh joined together to participant in the annual “Black Day” protest. Each year, religious minorities demonstrate on June 9 against the adoption of Islam as the state religion in Bangladesh.

On June 9, 1988, Bangladesh adopted the eighth amendment to the Constitution which established Islam as the state religion. Each year, members of Bangladesh’s religious minority communities join to protest this amendment.

With the amendment, the seed of sectarian politics has been planted,” Nirmol Rozario, a Christian leader, told Asia News. “In a country where Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians also live, a single religion cannot proclaim itself as the state religion. We do not agree.

In its Constitution, Bangladesh declares itself a secular country,” Rozario continued. “But at the same time, it says that the state religion is Islam. This is a clear contradiction. And if this state of affairs continues, Islamic fundamentalism and religious hatred will end up creating serious problems.

In Bangladesh, religious minorities, including Christians, faced both discrimination and outright persecution. Because of this, members of the minority communities have called for the establishment of a minority commission.

Religious minorities are often persecuted by the majority group,” Rana Dasgupta, Secretary General of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, told Asia News. “For our security, we strongly demand a minority ministry and a commission for religious communities.

For interviews, please contact Addison Parker: press@persecution.org.

www.persecution.org

Minorities in Bangladesh Protest Against Establishment of Islam as State Religion | Persecution

06/19/2021 Bangladesh (International Christian Concern) – Last week, Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists in Bangladesh joined together to participant in the …
www.persecution.org www.persecution.org
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
  • Locked
Do Hindus feel threatened in Bangladesh?
2 3
Replies
35
Views
1K
LeGenD
LeGenD
B
The false propaganda about minority persecution in Bangladesh
Replies
0
Views
292
Black_cats
B
B
Bangladesh too on the Chinese radar
Replies
2
Views
758
Bilal9
Bilal9
BHarwana
India: Protests, Attacks Over New Citizenship Law. HRW report.
Replies
2
Views
307
W.11
W.11
Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8
Why Pakistan isn't closing mosques despite the coronavirus threat
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
92
Views
3K
PakSword
PakSword

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom