Minorities in Bangladesh Protest Against Establishment of Islam as State Religion

06/19/2021 Bangladesh (International Christian Concern) – Last week, Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists in Bangladesh joined together to participant in the annual "Black Day" protest. Each year, religious minorities demonstrate on June 9 against the adoption of Islam as the state religion in Bangladesh.On June 9, 1988, Bangladesh adopted the eighth amendment to the Constitution which established Islam as the state religion. Each year, members of Bangladesh's religious minority communities join to protest this amendment." Nirmol Rozario, a Christian leader, told Asia News. "" Rozario continued. "In Bangladesh, religious minorities, including Christians, faced both discrimination and outright persecution. Because of this, members of the minority communities have called for the establishment of a minority commission." Rana Dasgupta, Secretary General of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, told Asia News.