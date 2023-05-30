What's new

Minor Sikh boys lynched to death

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami has strongly condemned the mob lynching of three minor Sikhs in Ukhlad village of Parbhani district of Maharashtra.




Harjinder Singh Dhami said that as per the information received, a Sikh youth named Kirpal Singh has been killed in this incident, while two other Sikhs Avtar Singh and Arun Singh have been seriously injured.

This incident has deeply hurt the Sikh psyche and there is a wave of resentment in the entire Sikh world. He said this heinous crime is a blot in the name of humanity, the culprits of which deserve strict punishment.

He said that the Maharashtra Police should identify all the culprits of this crime and arrest them besides ensuring strict and exemplary punishment.

