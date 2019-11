A 13-year-old girl was gang-raped by two minor boys and later sexually assaulted by an autorickshaw driver in Gujarat's Surat after she left home to catch a train to Mumbai on her own.

The child left home without telling anyone and wanted to move to Mumbai to become a model

She was approached by two minor boys on a motorcycle who offered her a ride to the railway station, said police

The girl is currently with her parents at home and recovering from the trauma

Police in Gujarat's Surat city are in the process of nabbing two minor boys accused of gang-raping a 13-year-old girl. The matter came to light when the child's parents approached the police earlier this week with a plea to change their complaint of a missing person to that of gang-rape with a minor.Without informing her parents or anyone else, the girl left home on Wednesday to become a model in Mumbai. She was walking towards the railway station when two minor boys, aged 15 and 17, intercepted her and offered to help her reach her destination. When she agreed to go with them, the boys took her to an isolated forest area where they took turns raping her. The child also told investigators that the boys threatened her into not making any sounds.