Ministry of Finance Issues Medium Term Budget Strategy Paper 2021-22 and 2023-24

The major guiding principles of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) new tax policy included reduce dependence on withholding taxes, corporate income tax reforms, removal of undesirable tax credits, accelerated depreciation, withdrawal of exemptions/reduced rates/exemption from specific provisions etc, Personal Income Tax (PIT) reforms, removal of unnecessary exemptions and rationalization of tax rates and reduction of tax slabs.This has been stated in the Medium Term Budget Strategy Paper (2021-22 and 2023-24) issued by the Ministry of Finance.Based on this Pakistan GDP for current FY is $307 billion. Next FY 2021-22 $340 billion at current exchange rate but that can change depending on growth rate.