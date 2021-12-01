What's new

Ministers celebrating $2.9bn exports but avoid reporting $7.85bn imports, trade deficit at about $5bn in moth of Nov 2021.

Desprado

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1465963957743669248

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1465939608835964933

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1465984996506808323

Razak skip Import figure due to backlash. Some kids mods banned me when i said that PTI will change 70% of there budget and it is happening this week. PTI wanted to win election and do early election in 2022 that is why they did a deep Freeze IMF program, which backfired so bad that he entire budget has to changed and interest will hike to 11 to 12% in Dec.

Import 7.5 billion highest ever in Pakistan. Why PTI fans only post one side of Story. If Yothia say that import is increasing due to international prices than it also that export are increase due to that. PTI is munafiq party.
 
Last edited:
Bilal.

Razak skip Import figure due to backlash. Some kids mods banned me when i said that PTI will change 70% of there budget and it is happening this week. PTI wanted to win election and do early election in 2022 that is why they did a deep Freeze IMF program, which backfired so bad that he entire budget has to changed and interest will hike to 11 to 12% in Dec.

Import 7.5 billion highest ever in Pakistan. Why PTI fans only post one side of Story. If Yothia say that import is increasing due to international prices than it also that export are increase due to that. PTI is munafiq party.
What 70% of the budget has changed. Please provide exact numbers that have changed by 70%.
will hike to 11 to 12% in Dec.
30 more days and we will see.
 
Sudarshan

Sudarshan

Razak skip Import figure due to backlash. Some kids mods banned me when i said that PTI will change 70% of there budget and it is happening this week. PTI wanted to win election and do early election in 2022 that is why they did a deep Freeze IMF program, which backfired so bad that he entire budget has to changed and interest will hike to 11 to 12% in Dec.

Import 7.5 billion highest ever in Pakistan. Why PTI fans only post one side of Story. If Yothia say that import is increasing due to international prices than it also that export are increase due to that. PTI is munafiq party.
Imports hike shows that people’s incomes are increasing, so its a good thing.
 
Desprado

Government is taking all subisdy back and 750 billion rupee taxes even taking subsidy from exporters, which they import. Things are gone so bad that Imran Khan has stopped all official tours of government for 3 months.
 
Bilal.

Government is taking all subisdy back and 750 billion rupee taxes even taking subsidy from exporters, which they import. Things are gone so bad that Imran Khan has stopped all official tours of government for 3 months.
How is that 70%? Please show us the calculation on how you arrived at 70%.

Also show with proof that tariffs on raw material and intermediaries have been increased.
Last time he was around (Jul-Aug time) he was claiming that based on his projections Pakistan will go bankrupt in Sep-Oct time frame.🤦‍♂️
 
Desprado

So Mariyam Aurangzeb imported 7.85 billion dollar in nov?
How is that 70%? Please show us the calculation on how you arrived at 70%.

Also show with proof that tariffs on raw material and intermediaries have been increased.

Last time he was around (Jul-Aug time) he was claiming that based on his projections Pakistan will go bankrupt in Sep-Oct time frame.🤦‍♂️
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1465653660378013700
 
