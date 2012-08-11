Ministers and bureaucrats can’t contact armed forces directly: Cabinet Division

Defence ministry has taken notice of different civilian officials and departments directly communicating with the GHQ



The Cabinet Division has refrained ministers and bureaucrats from interacting directly with the armed forces.

They have been directed to communicate with them through the defence ministry if necessary.



According to the directions issued by the division, cabinet members and civil servants will have to approach the defence ministry for all kinds of interaction with any personnel from the Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters, Navy or Air Force including meetings, written communication or briefings.



The defence ministry will arrange such meetings in accordance with its rules of business.



According to documents available with The Express Tribune, the defence ministry has taken notice of different civilian officials and departments directly communicating with the GHQ.



The Cabinet Division has pointed out in its letter to ministries that directly approaching the armed forces and bypassing the defence ministry was in violation of 1973 rules of business.