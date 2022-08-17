Minister trolled for misstating facts about national anthem She said Liaquat Ali Khan, who was assassinated in 1951, launched the national anthem in 1954.

August 17, 2022LAHORE: Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was trolled on social media for presenting wrong facts about the launch of the national anthem.Talking to the media ahead of the Independence Day, Ms Aurangzeb had said first prime minister of the country, Liaquat Ali Khan, launched the national anthem in 1954. Now Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would relaunch the national anthem after 68 years, she added.The minister was trolled on social media for her glaring mistake as Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated in 1951, some three years before the first launch of the national anthem. Ms Aurangzeb, however, did not apologise for her mistake so far.