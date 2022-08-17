What's new

Minister trolled for misstating facts about national anthem

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
82,448
92
135,970
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,.,.

Minister trolled for misstating facts about national anthem

Dawn
August 17, 2022

LAHORE: Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb was trolled on social media for presenting wrong facts about the launch of the national anthem.

Talking to the media ahead of the Independence Day, Ms Aurangzeb had said first prime minister of the country, Liaquat Ali Khan, launched the national anthem in 1954. Now Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would relaunch the national anthem after 68 years, she added.

The minister was trolled on social media for her glaring mistake as Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated in 1951, some three years before the first launch of the national anthem. Ms Aurangzeb, however, did not apologise for her mistake so far.

Published in Dawn, August 17th, 2022


www.dawn.com

Minister trolled for misstating facts about national anthem

She said Liaquat Ali Khan, who was assassinated in 1951, launched the national anthem in 1954.
www.dawn.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan can face treason charges for subverting constitution: Marriyum Aurangzeb
2
Replies
23
Views
630
Norwegian
Norwegian
Black.Mamba
Marriyum tells how to convert BMW X5 to X6
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
Keisha Bryant
K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Cabinet approves committee to mull filing treason reference against PTI leadership
Replies
13
Views
226
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
HAIDER
  • Locked
No trust motion against Imran Khan
29 30 31 32 33 34
Replies
497
Views
22K
The Eagle
The Eagle
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Govt to form commission to probe PTI claims about foreign conspiracy
2
Replies
18
Views
511
RealNapster
RealNapster

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom