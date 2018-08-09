What's new

Minister Shireen Mazri's Daughter spreading Indian Propaganda regarding 1965 war...

Zulfiqar

Zulfiqar

FULL MEMBER
May 12, 2009
1,569
4
2,079
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Figaro said:
Not to take attention away from the idiotic Indian propaganda but dang she is pretty ... like wow.
Click to expand...
Still wouldn't go near her even if I am stranded in an island with her.

Beauty of mind is equally important, if not more.

Metal 0-1 said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1302497129244618753

Not her intention.
Click to expand...
That hag had all the intentions. Look at her other tweets.

Privileged libtard scum. Her lawyering skills are in question if her research is that bad.

There will be a time when her equally useless mother won't be the minister any longer. She will then run towards her paymasters then.
 
Mugen

Mugen

FULL MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
1,372
2
3,511
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Figaro said:
Not to take attention away from the idiotic Indian propaganda but dang she is pretty ... like wow.
Click to expand...
I thought she looked slightly above avg, nothing "wow" about her. To each their own, I guess.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Areesh Shireen Mazari Continues to Do Extra Duty as Iran's Foreign Minister Social & Current Events 173
Xestan Fed. Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari supports call for Student Unions #StudentsSolidarityMa Social & Current Events 39
B Muslim countries urged to play role on Al-Quds issue: Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari Social & Current Events 10
Sully3 Minister Shireen Mazari and her daughter have become a national security risks. Strategic & Foreign Affairs 22
Zarvan Zee News Report on Defense Minister in waiting Shireen Mazari Strategic & Foreign Affairs 11
J Air India One, Custom-Made For President, Prime Minister, Arrives In Delhi Indian Defence Forum 20
S Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Satellite Ground Station of SPARCO. Video Technology & Science 0
Viet Vietnam and UK foreign ministers to meet for trade deal China & Far East 1
beijingwalker Indian Prime Minister Modi takes a swipe at China in speech to the UN and demands nuclear-armed India be added to the Security Council because it is ‘ Central & South Asia 66
A Shehryar Afridi removed as state minister for SAFRON, narcotics control Pakistani Siasat 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top