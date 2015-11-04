What's new

Minister shares details of funds to be spent on Karachi uplift projects

ISLAMABAD: Sharing details of funds to be spent on Karachi uplift projects under the Karachi Transformation Plan, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said on Monday that Rs46 billion have been allocated for Greater Karachi Water Supply scheme, ARY News reported.

The planning minister in a statement said that Rs300 billion have been allocated for Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), while Rs5 billion have been set aside for Green Line BRT project under the Rs1.1trillion Karachi package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday.

He said that the government has allocated Rs131 billion for Railways front corridor project, whereas Rs254 billion stormwater drains clearance projects would be completed under the Karachi Transformation Plan.

Asad Umar has said that the Sindh government has expressed desire to complete the KCR project, but it would be completed by Centre as Railways department constitutionally comes under federal govt.


“The estimated cost of the KCR project is Rs300 billion and it would be completed by the federal government,” he added.
It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday had announced ‘historic’ Rs1100 billion financial package for the execution of a transformation plan meant to address the city’s issues and developmental requirements.

Briefing media about the Karachi package at Governor House, the Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that federal government is fully aware of the problems being faced by people of Karachi and government had decided to resolve all pending issues of the metropolis.

“One year & three-year plans for Karachi’s transformation have been devised as we’ve decided to resolve issues of Karachi on a permanent basis,” he said and added that the Provincial Coordination Implementation Committee (PCIC) has been formed which will monitor the implementation of Karachi Package.

