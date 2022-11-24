Minister seeks firms’ input on energy deals with Russia | The Express Tribune Refineries in Pakistan have expressed their willingness to produce petroleum products from Russian crude oil

Refineries in Pakistan have expressed their willingness to produce petroleum products from Russian crude oilA “breakthrough” between Pakistan and Russia on the projects agreed between the two countries in the energy sector is expected in December.According to, way has been paved for the import of petroleum products, crude oil and gas from Russia, as refineries in Pakistan have expressed their willingness to produce yields from the Russian crude oil.In this regard, State Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik has sought suggestions from the petroleum companies for the strategic meeting. The petroleum firms have been directed to complete the paperwork and submit it in the session.The meeting will mull over the objectives, goals, problems and financial benefits of the energy projects agreed with Russia.During the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan in September, Premier Shehbaz Sharif was told by Russian President Vladimir Putin that pipeline gas supplies to Pakistan were possible since part of the infrastructure was already in place.In the meeting, PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan was co¬m¬mitted to expanding co¬op¬eration with Russia acr¬oss all areas of mutual benefit including food security, trade and investment, ene¬rgy, defence and security.According to sources, Pakistan will save more than $2 billion annually in case of the implementation of energy projects with Russia whereas buying petroleum products from Moscow would ease pressure on the foreign exchange reserves.Earlier this month, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had indicated that Pakistan overcame the United States’ opposition to the purchase of Russian oil and stressed that Islamabad intended to enter into the fuel import deal with Moscow on terms similar to those agreed by New Delhi.The country’s financial czar while addressing the PML-N workers in Dubai, said that the US had been told that Pakistan could purchase Russian oil because its neighbour India was doing the same.In October Pakistan's Ambassador to Moscow Shafqat Ali Khan had revealed that Islamabad was also seeking liquified natural gas (LNG) supplies from Moscow.While speaking to the Russian news agency TASS, the diplomat said the two countries were currently in talks over the matter and pipeline gas supplies could be the solution to Pakistan’s rapidly-increasing energy shortage.That being said, due to the lack of necessary infrastructure for pipeline gas supplies, Pakistan is currently focusing on its “immediate needs” related to LNG."We have established contact with the Russian side, and we are, of course, very much interested in the procurement of LNG. But that will come later. Our immediate need is for LNG,” he said.He added that an agreement on LNG supplies has yet to be reached with Russia. "We have just established contact on this."Due to the surge in global LNG prices, Pakistan’s energy security troubles have been fueled drastically, which in turn has heightened the economic woes for the country.Pakistan also currently has no long-term LNG supplier with spare supply in the market also fast diminishing owing to the increase in demand from the European Union.