  • Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Minister says Israel’s Mossad fueling sectarianism in Pakistan through social media

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Jyotish, Aug 12, 2020 at 3:59 AM.

  Aug 12, 2020 at 3:59 AM #1
    Jyotish

    Jyotish SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    4,425
    Joined:
    Oct 8, 2018
    Ratings:
    +2 / 3,749 / -6
    Country:
    Suriname
    Location:
    Netherlands
    SAIMA SHABBIR

    August 11, 2020

    [​IMG]
    Pakistan’s Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri during a press conference on Aug. 11, 2020.

    ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri claimed on Tuesday that Israel’s secret service, Mossad, was trying to spread sectarianism in Pakistan by using fake social media accounts.

    “A female Mossad operative in Israel is spreading sectarian material in Pakistan by using a fake account,” he told a gathering organized by the Council of Islamic Ideology in Islamabad to commemorate the National Minorities Day. “This woman identifies herself as Aisha, has good command of Arabic, and regularly shares sectarian material on social media.”

    The minister did not provide further details, and Arab News could not independently verify his claim. However, he added that “ignorant people” using these platforms spread the material without considering its implications.

    Addressing the event that focused on pluralism and sectarian harmony, he said that the government had organized the convention to raise awareness about this issue and request scholars and general public not to fall for the Israeli conspiracy.

    “We have noticed that blasphemous material related to sacred religious personalities gets frequently distributed [on social media]. It’s all planned,” he warned.

    “For four decades, the conspiracy to destabilize Pakistan along linguistic, religious and ethnic lines has failed,” Qadri said. “Now the last attempt is a conspiracy to spread riots among Shias, Sunnis, Barelvis, Deobandis and Salafis.”

    The minister said that the Council of Islamic Ideology should introduce a “new national charter” to promote harmony and understanding among different sects.

    “The Muttahida Ulema Board Punjab, Milli Yakjehti Council and Inter-Faith Harmony Committee have made separate efforts to eradicate sectarianism. The Council of Islamic Ideology should put all these efforts together in the form of a new national charter,” he added.

    “The state will maintain its writ in any case,” Qadri continued. “It is unfortunate that administrative officials have been urging scholars to remain peaceful before the arrival of Muharram [the first month of the Islamic calendar] since scholars should do it themselves.”

    https://www.arabnews.pk/node/1718046/pakistan
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Aug 12, 2020 at 4:06 AM #2
    Norwegian

    Norwegian ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    11,828
    Joined:
    Aug 19, 2014
    Ratings:
    +20 / 17,938 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Norway
    :hitwall::blink::sleep:
     
  Aug 12, 2020 at 4:06 AM #3
    Indus Pakistan

    Indus Pakistan ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    17,349
    Joined:
    May 7, 2012
    Ratings:
    +192 / 49,314 / -12
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Great news. Pakistan needs to fuel sectarianism in Israel. That will split, divide the Yahoodis. And lead to them fighting between themselves. So keep up the good work.
     
  Aug 12, 2020 at 4:11 AM #4
    Norwegian

    Norwegian ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    11,828
    Joined:
    Aug 19, 2014
    Ratings:
    +20 / 17,938 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Norway
    :rofl::crazy:
     
  Aug 12, 2020 at 4:12 AM #5
    PakSword

    PakSword MODERATOR

    Messages:
    16,756
    Joined:
    Dec 6, 2015
    Ratings:
    +52 / 27,969 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Arab Emirates
    Hey man, how was your Pakistan trip?
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Aug 12, 2020 at 4:23 AM #6
    Indus Pakistan

    Indus Pakistan ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    17,349
    Joined:
    May 7, 2012
    Ratings:
    +192 / 49,314 / -12
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Good. Intense. And best of all I got results for COVID test today which were negative. So despite all the dire warnings I came back safe. I am off to Greece [Crete] tomorrow on holiday after spending three days in Istanbul. So after 48 hours in UK I am off again to the Mediteranean. When I get back I will post some thoughts on my visit.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 3
  Aug 12, 2020 at 4:26 AM #7
    Indus Pakistan

    Indus Pakistan ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    17,349
    Joined:
    May 7, 2012
    Ratings:
    +192 / 49,314 / -12
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    What is wrong? After consistently being fed news about Yahoodi sazish in Pakistan it's nice to see Pakistan is giving Israel a taste of it's own medicine. So be happy.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  Aug 12, 2020 at 4:28 AM #8
    PakSword

    PakSword MODERATOR

    Messages:
    16,756
    Joined:
    Dec 6, 2015
    Ratings:
    +52 / 27,969 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Arab Emirates
    Good..

    Greece and Turkey together in these days?? Lol..
     
