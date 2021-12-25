Minister Retno Addresses Blinken's Indonesia-Israel Normalization Comment
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi addressed media reports saying that the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Retno discussed the normalization of diplomatic ties between Indonesia and Israel during his visit to Jakarta on December 14. It was reported by The Jerusalem Post on Friday, December 24.
The report states that Blinken had raised the idea of Indonesia joining the Abraham Accord - brokered under the previous U.S. administration led by Donald Trump - with Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi.
In response to this report, the Indonesian Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Teuku Faizasyah in a written statement on Friday confirmed that diplomatic ties with Israel were discussed in the meeting by Blinken.
According to Antaranews, Faizasyah said, “talks about Israel were raised by Secretary of State Blinken in his meeting with the Indonesian Minister in his visit to Jakarta.”
However, he said that Minister Retno Marsudi insisted that Indonesia’s position remains consistent with the people of Palestine and their current struggle for the establishment of a Palestinian state.
“Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi conveyed Indonesia's consistency towards Palestine and that Indonesia will continue with the Palestinian people to fight for justice and independence,” said the spokesperson.
The Abraham Accord, which the Biden’s administration is reportedly working to expand, is seeking to establish and “normalize” the diplomatic relations between Israel and Muslim-majority countries.
