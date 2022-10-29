What's new

Minister releases Gandapur's purported audio leak, claims PTI bringing arms to capital

1667046900932.png

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Saturday accused PTI Chairman Imran Khan of planning to spread chaos in the name of the long march, citing purported leaked audio of Ali Amin Gandapur, who can be heard speaking about bringing ammunition for the long march.
Addressing a press conference, Sanaullah released an audio leak of Gandapur where he can be heard speaking to an unknown person about bringing arms and ammunition.
The interior minister claimed that as per initial investigations details of this conversation have been secured by the ministry, however, he refused to reveal the identity of the unknown person allegedly speaking to the PTI leader.
Terming Khan’s attitude “undemocratic”, the interior minister — while addressing a press conference in the federal capital — said the intentions of the PTI chief are not good. “We have been saying that Imran Khan fitna wants to mislead the nation.”
“Khan wants people to die instead of holding a long march,” Sanaullah said, accusing him of planning to destroy and divide the country.
Recalling Faisal Vawda’s presser held a few days ago, the interior minister said that a close aide of Khan admitted that PTI long march will turn out to be a “bloody march".
“Vawda was a snitch and the PTI immediately distanced itself from the former minister's statement,” he added.
“Vawda was an insider and the PTI immediately distanced itself from the former minister's statement,” he said, adding that his claims shouldn't be ignored.

On Wednesday, Vawda made claims that the party's long march would "witness bloodshed, death, and funerals." After this, the PTI terminated his membership for failing to respond to the show-cause notice issued to him on October 26.

The party said that Vawda would not be allowed to hold any party office or represent the party in the media as he had "grossly violated discipline by giving statements against party policies and guidelines".




MORE TO FOLLOW

F

Stop posting crap fool..
 
Tit for tat , no or never , bring it on bajwa , log tari mori marny k liay teryar baithy hain , we have nothing todo with these rana sana ullah type paid dogs of bajwa ,real problem is sitting in GHQ , time to deal with these murderer, corrupt, kidnappers , blackmailers, regime changers and thugs
 
'Guns in PTI long march,' Rana Sanaullah brings forward alleged Gundapur's audio​

29 October,2022 05:40 pm
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah has brought forward an alleged audio of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur and unknown person regarding guns and men in the long march and accused party chairman Imran Khan of planning to spread chaos.

Rana Sanaullah brought forward an alleged audio during a news conference, in which PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur spoke to an unknown person.

According to the audio, PTI leader and former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur talked to an unknown persons regarding bringing men and guns in the long march.

Watch press conference


Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had formed a committee, consisting of the federal ministers on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march which started from Liberty Chowk, Lahore.

As per sources, the committee will be headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. While the sources have further revealed that coalition government leaders Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Syed Aminul Haque, Mian Iftikhar, Maulana Asad and Marriyum Aurangzeb are included in the committee.

Later, two more cabinet members were added to the committe. Balochistan Awami Party’s (BAP) Sardar Khalid Magsi and JUI-F’s Maulana Hassan Baloch has been added. Now the committee is comprised of 11 members.

The sources have further revealed that the committee has been formed to make sure the long march will be peaceful, to maintain law and order and to hold political talks. If anyone will have to negotiate regarding the march, they will talk to the committee.

As per the sources, PM Shehbaz said that we are democratic people and ready to talk but no one will be allowed to take law in their hands.

On the other hand, the former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan and thousands of supporters started a long-promised march to the capital, Islamabad, to challenge the government of his successor and demand early elections.
