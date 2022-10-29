Minister releases Gandapur's purported audio leak, claims PTI bringing arms to capital

'Guns in PTI long march,' Rana Sanaullah brings forward alleged Gundapur's audio​

‘Guns in PTI long march,’ Rana Sanaullah brings forward alleged Gundapur’s audio29 October,2022 05:40 pmISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah has brought forward an alleged audio of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur and unknown person regarding guns and men in the long march and accused party chairman Imran Khan of planning to spread chaos.Rana Sanaullah brought forward an alleged audio during a news conference, in which PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur spoke to an unknown person.According to the audio, PTI leader and former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur talked to an unknown persons regarding bringing men and guns in the long march.Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had formed a committee, consisting of the federal ministers on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march which started from Liberty Chowk, Lahore.As per sources, the committee will be headed by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. While the sources have further revealed that coalition government leaders Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Syed Aminul Haque, Mian Iftikhar, Maulana Asad and Marriyum Aurangzeb are included in the committee.Later, two more cabinet members were added to the committe. Balochistan Awami Party’s (BAP) Sardar Khalid Magsi and JUI-F’s Maulana Hassan Baloch has been added. Now the committee is comprised of 11 members.The sources have further revealed that the committee has been formed to make sure the long march will be peaceful, to maintain law and order and to hold political talks. If anyone will have to negotiate regarding the march, they will talk to the committee.As per the sources, PM Shehbaz said that we are democratic people and ready to talk but no one will be allowed to take law in their hands.On the other hand, the former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan and thousands of supporters started a long-promised march to the capital, Islamabad, to challenge the government of his successor and demand early elections.