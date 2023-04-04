Minister Razzaque: 200,000 tons of potatoes to be exported to Russia next year

ACI Deepto Krishi Award 2022 announced A grand ceremony was inaugurated where 10 different people from 10 different sectors affiliated with agriculture were honored with grand rewards

Razzaque: 200,000 tons of potatoes to be exported to Russia next year​

More than 10 million tons of potatoes are being produced in Bangladesh annually, says the ministerUNBPublished: April 5, 2023 2:54 AM | Last updated: April 5, 2023 2:54 AMBangladesh is expected to export around 200,000 tons of potatoes to Russia next year, Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque has said.A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the two countries in this regard at Hotel Intercontinental in Dhaka on Tuesday.Abdullah Sajjad, chairman of Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation and Abdus Sattar Mia, chairman of National Group, signed the agreement on behalf of the respective countries.Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzak, Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akhter, Executive Chairman of BARC Sheikh Md Bakhtiar, Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantitsky, and Member Director of BADC Mostafizur Rahman were also present at the signing ceremony.The minister said that currently more than 10 million tons of potatoes are being produced in Bangladesh annually."Our annual demand is 8 million tons, the remaining 2 million tons can be exported, and the government is working on this," he addedEarlier in 2014, Russia banned Bangladesh's potatoes owing to the detection of brown rot disease in potatoes.In March 2022, Russia lifted its restrictions and resumed the import of potatoes from the entire territory of Bangladesh as the government has taken various measures to free the vegetable from brown rot disease and make it safe.Bangladesh exported 20,000 tons of potatoes to Russia for the last time in 2015.