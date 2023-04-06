What's new

Minister Quader: 603.76C toll collected from Padma Bridge till March

Quader: 603.76C toll collected from Padma Bridge till March

After the launch of Bangabandhu Bridge on June 23, 1998, Tk7697.71 crore have been collected as toll as of March, says the minister
Quader: 603.76C toll collected from Padma Bridge till March​

After the launch of Bangabandhu Bridge on June 23, 1998, Tk7697.71 crore have been collected as toll as of March, says the minister

Published: April 6, 2023 4:50 PM | Last updated: April 6, 2023 4:52 PM

Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday told parliament that Tk603.76 crore tolls have been collected from Padma Bridge till March since its inauguration on June 25, 2022.

The minister said this in reply to a tabled question from Awami League MP Benjir Ahmed elected from Dhaka-20. Quader said after the launch of the Bangabandhu Bridge on June 23, 1998, Tk7697.71 crore has been collected as toll as of March.

In response to another question from Morshed Alam, a lawmaker from Noakhali-2, Quader said that about 6,000 buses of various transport companies including Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) ply Dhaka city.

He also said E-ticketing is available on a number of BRTC routes.
Apart from this, e-ticketing has been launched in 3,300 buses of 69 companies out of 97 private transport companies under the supervision of the Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association, he said.

Quader informed the House that Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) is monitoring these activities.

He said that soon the e-ticketing system will be introduced in the buses of the rest of the companies.

In reply to another query, Quader said that currently there is no research program to reduce road accidents in the country.

With Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair, the question-answer session of Thursday's parliament sitting was placed on the table.
 

