Minister of ICT: Iran will soon unveil a PetaFLOPS super computer for AI processing

Iran Is Building an AI Supercomputer With or Without U.S. Processors

A recent tweet announces that Iran is well underway in efforts to generate its own globally competitive supercomputer.



Iran is making a big play at present to compete in the ever-deepening trenches of global information technology. Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi, Iran’s minister of information and computer technology, tweeted last weekend an announcement of a current supercomputer project, already in late development, to be launched next year and which he promised would be “100 times more powerful than previous ones.”

What are those dreams, exactly?

Where does the black market come in?

So where does that leave plans?

Iran Is Building an AI Supercomputer With or Without U.S. Processors Iran hopes to participate on the global scale for AI-based supercomputing but will have to get around some tough trade sanctions with the United States in order to make it happen.