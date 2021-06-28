Minister of Defence Production, Mrs. Zubaida Jalal is on an official visit to Belarus.

Minister of Defence Production of Pakistan, Mrs. Zubaida Jalal is on an official visit to Belarus. She held a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei and the Deputy Foreign Minister.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed existing state of bilateral relationship and prospects for future development of the Pakistan-Belarus defence cooperation. The Minister also visited the Pakistan stall at the MILEX Defence Exhibition in Minsk. Minister Zobaida Jalal held a bilateral meeting with her Belarusian counterpart Mr. Dmitry Pantus, Minister of State Authority for Military Industry of the Republic of Belarus.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed existing state of bilateral relationship and prospects for future development of the Pakistan-Belarus defence cooperation. The Minister also visited the Pakistan stall at the MILEX Defence Exhibition in Minsk. Minister Zobaida Jalal held a bilateral meeting with her Belarusian counterpart Mr. Dmitry Pantus, Minister of State Authority for Military Industry of the Republic of Belarus.