Minister of Defence Production, Mrs. Zubaida Jalal is on an official visit to Belarus.

ghazi52 said:



View attachment 757595 Minister of Defence Production of Pakistan, Mrs. Zubaida Jalal is on an official visit to Belarus. She held a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei and the Deputy Foreign Minister.During the meeting, the two sides discussed existing state of bilateral relationship and prospects for future development of the Pakistan-Belarus defence cooperation. The Minister also visited the Pakistan stall at the MILEX Defence Exhibition in Minsk. Minister Zobaida Jalal held a bilateral meeting with her Belarusian counterpart Mr. Dmitry Pantus, Minister of State Authority for Military Industry of the Republic of Belarus. Click to expand...

Would love to see that gyrocopter in the last photo procured in numbers to offer a cheap air ambulance for people in areas far from major hospitals. It could really save lives and allow the government to save costs in having to build as many hospitals all over. Cheaper to build larger trauma/specialty hospitals in major areas connected by motorways for most people and gyrocopter from remote areas.This can also help in medivacs of troops within our budget, in the event of an attack. Having this available will be a boost for morale, and visible proof to the troops, their families and the Jon the government is trying everything to save as many lives of our troops as possible.