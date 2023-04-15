Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor dies in accident in Islamabad

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Maulana Abdul Shakoor was shifted to Polyclinic Hospital but he could not recover, say police
In a shocking incident, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor passed away in a road accident in the federal capital, the capital's police said Saturday.
