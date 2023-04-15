What's new

Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor dies in accident in Islamabad

Maulana Abdul Shakoor was shifted to Polyclinic Hospital but he could not recover, say police​

In a shocking incident, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor passed away in a road accident in the federal capital, the capital's police said Saturday.
www.thenews.com.pk

Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor dies in accident in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: In a shocking incident, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor passed away in a road accident in the federal capital, the capital's police said...
SoulSpokesman said:
@Clutch mian, It doesnt behove to speak ill of the dead. Especially a Maulana and that too in the holy month of Ramazan

Regards
Muslims are allowed to hold their leaders to higher standard and pray that they are freed from the corrupt oppression. They will judged more harshly than the people they rule and oppress over.


This whole ... Don't wish ill of the dead corrupt oppressive Pharoah is a stupid ignorant Pakistani personality worship Dalit habit.

Curse the corrupt to Hell!


This is why there are not revolution in Pakistan and the Military Establishment can subjugate the Pakistani.
 
Interesting. The PDM crooks were about to launch a religious campaign against Imran Khan to declare him wajib ul qatal, so that some suicide bomber will blow him up. But then their main guy got knocked out.
 
Tamerlane said:
Interesting. The PDM crooks were about to launch a religious campaign against Imran Khan to declare him wajib ul qatal, so that some suicide bomber will blow him up. But then their main guy got knocked out.
If what you say is true (not that I’m on the sides of the PDM crooks),

Surah Al Anfal Ayat 30 comes to mind:

“And when the disbelievers were engaged in hatching conspiracies against you to captivate you or slay you or banish you (from the country on the one side), they were plotting intrigues, and (on the other) Allah was planning His strategy (to thwart their intrigues). And Allah is the Best of the secret planners.”
 
Rest in Peace ...

"Then are they sent back to Allah, their Master, the True one; now surely His is the judgment and He is swiftest in taking account. (6:62)"

He was a good man but he sided with the 'Zalimeen' towards the end of his life. May Allah forgive his sins and grant him Jannah
 

