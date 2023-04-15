Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor dies in accident in Islamabad

Tamerlane said: Interesting. The PDM crooks were about to launch a religious campaign against Imran Khan to declare him wajib ul qatal, so that some suicide bomber will blow him up. But then their main guy got knocked out. Click to expand...

If what you say is true (not that I’m on the sides of the PDM crooks),Surah Al Anfal Ayat 30 comes to mind:“And when the disbelievers were engaged in hatching conspiracies against you to captivate you or slay you or banish you (from the country on the one side), they were plotting intrigues, and (on the other) Allah was planning His strategy (to thwart their intrigues). And Allah is the Best of the secret planners.”