Mini Hotel business in Pakistan - Orange Loft

I was watching this video and came across a very clever business idea in the video.
The basic idea is that this guy is approach small hostels/hotels in rural parts of Pakistan and offering to go into partnership with them for a percentage of the profits. In return;
The company website is here - http://orangeloftpakistan.com/
The concept is not new, it's been done at an international scale before, you may have heard of OYO hotels. - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oyo_Rooms
You can read about the business model here.
- He'll help them redecorate to make their hotels appear nicer
- provide marketing and booking platforms
- update their services to an international standard
- bulk buying power,
- a brand, a business model,
- increased revenues and increased prices.
