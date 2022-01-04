What's new

Mini Hotel business in Pakistan - Orange Loft

313ghazi

313ghazi

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
10,578
40
21,809
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
I was watching this video and came across a very clever business idea in the video.


The basic idea is that this guy is approach small hostels/hotels in rural parts of Pakistan and offering to go into partnership with them for a percentage of the profits. In return;
  • He'll help them redecorate to make their hotels appear nicer
  • provide marketing and booking platforms
  • update their services to an international standard
  • bulk buying power,
  • a brand, a business model,
  • increased revenues and increased prices.
I was impressed by the idea, i think with the govt focus on tourism if small guest houses buy into it, he'll become quite successful with as well as uplift his partners.

The company website is here - http://orangeloftpakistan.com/

The concept is not new, it's been done at an international scale before, you may have heard of OYO hotels. - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oyo_Rooms

You can read about the business model here.

www.feedough.com

Business Model Of Oyo Rooms - How Oyo Rooms Work | Feedough

Business Model of Oyo Rooms, though a lot similar to the usual aggregator business model (or uber for x business model), is different from those.
www.feedough.com www.feedough.com
www.feedough.com

Aggregator Business Model | What Is It And How Does It Operate? | Feedough

The Aggregator Business Model (or On Demand Delivery model or Uber for X model) usually involve organizing an unorganized sector under one brand..
www.feedough.com www.feedough.com
 
WinterFangs

WinterFangs

FULL MEMBER
Oct 22, 2019
503
0
1,227
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Instantly thought of oyo, this is a really good untapped idea in Pakistan, not only if this beneficial for you/investor since pakistans tourism industry is growing and has so much potential, but also for the local economy and local hotel owners, Hitting two birds with one stone, improving the image and standards of Pakistani hotels as-well as improving their financial situation for years to come. Surprised no one has thought of this or done this before in Pakistan.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 3, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom