Mini Hotel business in Pakistan - Orange Loft

He'll help them redecorate to make their hotels appear nicer

provide marketing and booking platforms

update their services to an international standard

bulk buying power,

a brand, a business model,

increased revenues and increased prices.

I was watching this video and came across a very clever business idea in the video.The basic idea is that this guy is approach small hostels/hotels in rural parts of Pakistan and offering to go into partnership with them for a percentage of the profits. In return;I was impressed by the idea, i think with the govt focus on tourism if small guest houses buy into it, he'll become quite successful with as well as uplift his partners.The company website is here - http://orangeloftpakistan.com/ The concept is not new, it's been done at an international scale before, you may have heard of OYO hotels. - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oyo_Rooms You can read about the business model here.