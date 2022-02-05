[MINGYANG SMART ENERGY GROUP] China Wind Turbine Maker Wins Major Offshore Project in Japan !

China Wind Turbine Maker Wins Offshore Project in Japan ​



SHUNSUKE TABETA, Nikkei staff writer February 4, 2022 09:44 JSTBEIJING -- Mingyang Smart Energy Group will become the first Chinese player to supply turbines for an offshore wind farm in Japan as the cheaper equipment helps lower hurdles for the country's new renewable power projects.Mingyang recently reached an agreement to provide three 3-megawatt turbines for a wind power facility off the coast of Nyuzen, a town in central Japan. The company will soon sign a formal contract with general contractor Shimizu Corp., and will seek third-party certification for its equipment, a source familiar with the matter said.The size of the deal has not been made public.Slated to start operation as early as next year, the Nyuzen project is run by a consortium led by renewable energy company Venti Japan. The turbines will be installed a few hundred meters from the coast, meaning they can be affixed to the sea floor instead of floating platforms.This presents the possibility that the company will have access to collect data on wind and ocean currents that are tied to Japan's defenses, an issue that has raised concerns as countries grow more protective of data that relates to national security and economic competitiveness, especially as tensions between the U.S. and China rise.Both the Japanese and Chinese sides plan to respond carefully to any national security concerns that arise from the new wind power project. They have agreed that no data on wind or ocean currents collected during the turbines' installation and operation will be transferred to China.Mingyang has been particularly focused on offshore turbines in recent years, tapping its strength in dealing with typhoons and other natural disasters. It ranks fourth in the world, and second in China, when it comes to offshore turbines.Mingyang was chosen for the Nyuzen wind farm because it makes turbines cheaper than Western rivals such as Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, headquartered in Spain, and Denmark's Vestas, according to those involved in the project."China is geographically closer to Japan, so we can receive maintenance services more quickly," one official said.Chinese players are only expected to increase their global market share using know-how gained at home, with Beijing encouraging the construction of new offshore wind farms to curb the country's reliance on coal.