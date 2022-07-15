Mine clearance operations begin on Turkish-Armenian border

Türkiye - Ermenistan sınırında mayın temizliği başladı! Karabağ savaşının ardından Türkiye ile Ermenistan arasında normalleşme sürecinin başlamasının ardından somut adımlar da atılmaya başlandı.

Mine clearance activities started between Turkey and Armenia borders.Economic interests are the key issue in the talks between the representatives of Armenia and Türkiye on the normalization of relations.Preparations for the opening of the Dogukapi checkpoint in the Akyaka region of Kars province in eastern Türkiye and the Alikan checkpoint, the Turkish newspaper GazeteKars informs.According to the newspaper, an Israeli company is won tender about mine-clearance operations on the Turkish-Armenian border. Demining work in the Akyaka area of Kars province is said to have been ongoing for about twenty days.On July 11, a telephone conversation took place between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Pashinyan and Erdogan expressed hope that the agreements reached by the special representatives of Armenia and Türkiye on July 1 will be implemented soon.Also more than 100,000 Non-Turkish citizen Armenians are in illegal workers status in Turkey. Legislation in this regard is also expected.In the report from from early 2000s, it was stated that there are 20,275 anti-personnel and anti-tank mines on the Turkish-Armenian border.According to the same report, 606,000 were stretched along the Syrian border, including 411,990 anti-personnel and 194,615 anti-tank mines.Other anti-personnel landmines were scattered across the borders of Turkiye, with 116,115 along the border with Iran, 78,917 on the borders with Iraq, 20,275 on the border with Armenia, and the remaining 33,800 emplaced in the hinterland regions.It is also estimated that there are more than 3 million landmines of various types and characteristics in the arsenals of the TAF.