Milrem Robotics unveils its new Type-X unmanned tracked IFV Infantry Fighting Vehicle

New MILREM Type-X unmanned tracked IFV, more precisely a Robotic Combat Vehicle designed to support mechanized units

Milrem Type-X is modular and, hence, can be adapted to many roles

Milrem Type-X can be controlled from a station fitted in a safe and mobile environment like an APC

Milrem Type-X control station

Milrem Type-X only exists as a project but the company will have a prototype ready by the end of Summer 2020

Milrem Type-X unloaded from C-130 Hercules in a fast operation scenario. Type-X is light enough for airdropping or undersling transport by a heavy helicopter

Milrem Type-X in target detection mode

Milrem Type-X operating in a camp attack scenario

Milrem Type-X operating in a spearhead attack scenario

Milrem Type-X in a town attack scenario. The control station fitted in an armored vehicle works from some distance away