Millions of Sanghis extremists went bonkers over Malala tweet about Hindutva mob attack on hijab girl student

Goritoes

I don't know why is she relevant ? her and Greta were perfect case of having no achievement yet made big Social celebrities'. She should just live her life in UK, enjoy the perks given to her by the Majesty.
 
K

kingQamaR

Goritoes said:
I don't know why is she relevant ? her and Greta were perfect case of having no achievement yet made big Social celebrities'. She should just live her life in UK, enjoy the perks given to her by the Majesty.
Have you seen how many YouTubers have become so ridiculously famous and rich just for posting there cRap videos. It’s the times !
 
K

.King.

Enigma SIG said:
They have nowhere to go. Pakistan wont accept them. India is busy routing them. Their best bet is to carve out a new nation state for themselves.
Not gonna happen dude, no one is going to be willing for a second partition. People have enough issues with the first one itself, any leader who does the second will have committed political suicide.
 

