লাখ লাখ ভারতীয় কাজ করছে অথচ দেশে এত শিক্ষিত বেকার!

Hossain Zillur Rahman: We have made significant changes in education. But anyone can raise questions about the quality of education. And that is the challenge. Millions of educated unemployed in our country. Despite being so unemployed, millions of Indians are working in a small country like Bangladesh. They have occupied the labor market of this country. Employers are not accepting certificates of Bangladeshi educated people. So educated unemployed in the country! How are millions of Indian manpower working in Bangladesh? It is a matter of thought.