Altaf Khanani group, based mostly in Pakistan, was accused of money laundering by the US state department in 2016. Billions of dollars for crime and terrorist related activities have been reportedly laundered by the Khanani’s; a US Report submitted to the Congress last week claimed.According to William Brownfield, the US Assistant Secretary of State for Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, the 32nd International Narcotics Control Strategy Report had been submitted to the Congress back on last Wednesday, in the first week of March., he further explained.The section on the report for Pakistan outlines that the Altaf Khanani money laundering organisation (Khanani MLO), which is based in Pakistan has been found guilty of being involved in huge cases of money laundering. It is reported that the group has already been in the November 2015 issue of the government’s files.The regions involved in the racket as reported include: Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), United States, UK, Canada, and Australia.Read more: Ayyan Ali case: Another nail in the coffin of Pakistan’s Criminal The report further states that the Khanani group,The report further notes that Pakistan’s border connecting to Afghanistan, Iran and China plays a vital role in the process of money laundering as there is no proper monitoring of the borders. Similarly, it also highlights the current situation of Pakistan labeling it as a country where corruption and tax evasion are a serious problem.“There is a substantial demand for money laundering and illicit financial services due to the country’s black market economy and challenging security environment.” – Report.While the report emphasizes on the money laundering case, it also acknowledges that the Pakistani’s have followed the legal framework of sending money overseas. Nevertheless, the report also outlines that theThe charitable sector of the economy is also being manipulated by the criminals involved in money laundering. The report further explains that the National Action Plan (NAP) carried out by the government of Pakistan to deal with the terrorist financing has producedRead more: Arrests of “Mossack Fonseca” Founders: World Wide Implications? ” the report adds.The report also says that the Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency does not hold the capacity of efficient handling of the large financial investigations. Khanani was arrested back in September last year and had hence, signed a plea agreement to the US courts in October 2016. The guilty, was brought to the US District Court of the Southern District of Florida based on 14 counts of money laundering since June 2015.read full story: