  • Friday, August 7, 2020

Millions in US face eviction amid COVID-19 crisis

Discussion in 'Americas' started by beijingwalker, Aug 7, 2020 at 8:10 AM.

  Aug 7, 2020 at 8:10 AM
    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    31,179
    Joined:
    Nov 4, 2011
    Ratings:
    +13 / 58,004 / -12
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    Millions in US face eviction amid COVID-19 crisis
    Help for landlords during the coronavirus crisis is coming to an end but so many people fear they will now struggle to pay rent.

    14 hours ago

    Millions of people who rent their homes in the United States are facing eviction amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    By some estimates, 40 million people could lose their homes, affecting poverty rates, homelessness and the wider economy.

    Al Jazeera's Andy Gallacher reports from Miami in the US.



    https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/08/millions-face-eviction-covid-19-crisis-200806124708411.html
     
  Aug 7, 2020 at 8:12 AM
    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    31,179
    Joined:
    Nov 4, 2011
    Ratings:
    +13 / 58,004 / -12
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    Millions face homelessness as eviction moratorium ends
     
  Aug 7, 2020 at 8:25 AM
    bolo

    bolo SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,027
    Joined:
    Sep 27, 2013
    Ratings:
    +0 / 3,259 / -13
    A lot of people of color will become homeless. This is sad reality. The landlords are affected too not just renters.
     
