Millions in US face eviction amid COVID-19 crisis Help for landlords during the coronavirus crisis is coming to an end but so many people fear they will now struggle to pay rent. 14 hours ago Millions of people who rent their homes in the United States are facing eviction amid the coronavirus pandemic. By some estimates, 40 million people could lose their homes, affecting poverty rates, homelessness and the wider economy. Al Jazeera's Andy Gallacher reports from Miami in the US. https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/08/millions-face-eviction-covid-19-crisis-200806124708411.html